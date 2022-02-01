Tony and his group had so much fun filming Below Deck. Pic credit: @navybluetony/Instagram

Below Deck charter guest Tony Thornton has shared behind-the-scenes fun from his group’s Season 9 stint.

Tony, his wife Porscha, and their friends were the best charter guests on Season 9. Even with a bit of dinner drama thanks to a mix-up in preferences and a snide comment from Heather Chase, the group had a wonderful time.

Recently, Porscha revealed her favorite crew member, while Tony shared a special thank you to Captain Lee Rosbach. As Season 9 comes to an end, the couple has given Below Deck fans a glimpse into just how much they really had filming the show.

Below Deck charter guest Tony Thornton shares behind the scenes fun from Season 9 stint

Tony hasn’t been shy about expressing his love of Below Deck. Thanks to several social media posts, viewers got to see some of the stuff that didn’t make the airwaves.

One example is a video of the ladies from his group dancing in the galley with Heather and chef Rachel Hargrove.

“Probably not going to win a dance contest! But truly lots of fun!! Avocado! Avocado!! #belowdeck” Tony captioned the video footage on Instagram.

Another post features a video of Tony and friends on the tender boat having a great time. Eddie Lucas is at the helm of the tender having a grand ole time with the guests too.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tony also shared footage of his group enjoying some shots as they cheered to My Seanna and their charter.

Below Deck’s Tony shares photos from St. Kitts

Not only did Tony release a few fun videos, but the Navy man also included several photos from his time in St. Kitts and aboard the luxury yacht.

One picture shows Porscha and Tony in front of the Welcome To St. Kitts sign. There are a couple of group shots on the My Seanna and one of the gorgeous yacht from the dock.

Tony continued the fun with a picture of him with Eddie, Porscha with Heather, and Tony with Captain Lee. Plus, there is a shot of Captain Lee Rosbach in the wheelhouse and one from the night of the vowel renewal ceremony.

The post ended with Tony sharing a photo of each member of his groups’ preference sheet that Rachel hung on the wall in the galley.

Oh yes, Tony and Porscha Thornton had the best time appearing on Below Deck. Tony hasn’t stopped gushing and sharing about his time on the Bravo show since his episodes hit airwaves.

Here’s hoping Porscha, Tony, and friends are back for Below Deck Season 10.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.