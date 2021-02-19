Below Deck charter guest praises Elizabeth Frankini, calls out Bravo for bad edit

Some crew members had issues with Elizabeth but the charter guests loved her. Pic credit: Bravo

One Below Deck charter guest has praised Elizabeth Frankini after her firing. The Season 8 guest has also called out Bravo for giving Liz a bad edit.

Francesca Rubi and Ashling Lorger had issues with Elizabeth’s work ethic on the hit yachting show. Even Captain Lee Rosbach has called out Liz as a stew, admitting she should have been axed sooner.

However, it appears the charter guests didn’t have an issue with Elizabeth at all.

Ashley Ryan, one of the guests in Charley Walters’ group, has spoken out in support of Liz. Fans will recall they were the over-the-top guests that kicked off the season.

Ashley claims Bravo gave Elizabeth a bad edit

Elizabeth shared the message Ashley wrote into a Below Deck Facebook group. Ashley recalled Liz making the entire group their own signature cocktail on the first night for the Olympic-themed dinner. The drinks coordinated with the country each guest was representing.

“I dressed up as Britney Spears from my country Translyvania, and she created this glittery unicorn martini for a land ‘where every unicorn can find happiness being themselves.’ We loved her!” Ashley shared with #TeamElizabeth and tagging primary guest Charley.

Several photos accompanied the post, which Elizabeth included in her Instagram Story expressing her thanks to the charter guest.

It’s not the first time Liz has shared her love for the first group of guests. After Charley and his pals endured fan backlash because of their behavior, Elizabeth took to Instagram to speak her truth about them.

Jackie Siegel is an Elizabeth fan too

The Queen of Versailles, Jackie Siegel, and her husband David were the final charter guests on Below Deck Season 8. She recently spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets, including a warning her family received from producers before boarding the My Seanna.

Jackie has also expressed her fondness for Elizabeth, who turned 30 while the Siegels were on the yacht. The Queen of Versailles gushed over getting to celebrate such a special day with the stew.

Elizabeth praised the family in the comments section, sharing insight into what it was like having them as charter guests. It was a lovefest all around.

There’s no question Elizabeth Frankini’s first-time on Below Deck didn’t go as she planned. Elizabeth, though, has made some life-long bonds, especially with Izzy Wouters and Rachel Hargrove.

Fans are divided when it comes to Elizabeth as a stew. Liz shares more of her side of the story on the Below Deck Season 8 reunion show. According to Ashling, things get pretty tense between the interior crew.

Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.