Below Deck bosun Ross McHarg: Who is the Season 10 star giving off Gary King vibes?

Ross is new to Below Deck but he’s reminding viewers of a fan favorite. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 10 bosun Ross McHarg has only just made his reality TV debut, but he’s already reminding viewers of another fan favorite in the hit yachting franchise.

There’s no question that Ross’s giving off Gary King from Below Deck Sailing Yacht vibes when it comes to his views on crew romances.

In the first look trailer, Ross expressed that he enjoys the company of a woman.

The footage also features Ross getting involved with two crew members, one of whom works in his department.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know, Gary’s quite the womanizer, and he also hooked up with one of his deckhands.

So now that we know who Ross reminds us of, what else is there to know about the new bosun?

Who is Below Deck bosun Ross McHarg?

Ross takes over as the leader of the deck team from Eddie Lucas after the latter revealed he was not asked back for another season.

The newbie hails from the United Kingdom and has over 12 years in the yachting industry. Ross has spent the past 15 years traveling the world, and not just because of his line of work. According to his Bravo bio, though, Ross recently found a home base in Asia.

Although yachting has become his career, Ross was initially all about teaching skiing in Europe. However, he decided to ditch the cold weather for some fun in the sun.

His Instagram feed highlights Ross’s travels, but it focuses more on the scenery than what Ross’s up to on his journeys. It’s worth noting that the bosun doesn’t post very much on social media either.

What can Below Deck viewers expect from Ross McHarg in Season 10?

As mentioned above, Ross will find himself as the source of some boatmance drama by getting involved with stew Alissa Humber and deckhand Katie Glaser. There’s quite a steamy scene between Ross and Katie in the trailer, too.

When it comes to work, Ross appears to be good at his job so far. However, Captain Lee runs a tight ship and has no patience for shenanigans or screw-ups, so it will be interesting to see their dynamic play out on-screen.

Chief stew Fraser Olender teased there are “no boundaries” this season and has declared the new crop of yachties has “no brain cells.”

Where Ross fits into those comments remains to be seen, but at least Below Deck fans are in for one entertaining ride with this new bosun.

Ross McHarg has a lot of similarities to Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gary King. Will he turn out to be even more like Gary, or will he be completely different from him?

