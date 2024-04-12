Hayley De Sola Pinto isn’t here for the haters coming for her friend Fraser Olender amid some serious Below Deck backlash.

Fraser has been under fire lately for his treatment of Stew Barbie Pascual.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported this week, Fraser was blasted for how he spoke to Barbie on Below Deck.

If that wasn’t enough, Below Deck charter guest Jill Zarin blamed her group’s bad trip entirely on the chief stew.

Fraser has remained quiet on the Jill and Barbie fronts as the trolls ramp up their outrage.

However, Hayley isn’t keeping quiet and is ensuring Fraser knows she has his back.

Below Deck alum Hayley De Sola Pinto defends Fraser Olender amid backlash

Instead of taking on the trolls, Fraser reacted by simply sharing a selfie on Instagram. Fraser looks fabulous enjoying what appears to be a glass of wine while sitting outside.

“Gone sipping 🎣,” he captioned the image.

Hayley appeared in the comments section to gush over Fraser as a leader while throwing a little shade Below Deck editing.

“I am so proud of how far you have come , i can vouch for what an incredible leader you are .I saw first hand with no editing .. i still stand by the fact you are the best . Thank you for teaching me what you did . Love you endlessly 🤍,” she wrote.

Fraser replied to the love and props from Hayley, writing, “@hayleydesolapinto thank you my gorgeous girl and love you with all of my heart 🤍.”

Below Deck alums share a moment. Pic credit: @fraserolender/Instagram

The love fest between Hayley and Fraser comes as the rumor mill is buzzing that Hayley will return for Below Deck Season 11 as a replacement stew.

One reason Hayley’s name has been thrown out as a returning crew member has to do with speculation Barbie Pascual will be fired. Barbie’s future on the show has been answered, and if you want the spoiler, you can read about it here.

Below Deck spoilers also reveal that Sunny Marquis finally realizes what kind of guy Ben Willoughby really is after a crew night out. Hint: It has everything to do with Paris Fields joining the crew.

In other Below Deck news, Captain Lee Rosbach has become the latest yachtie to speak out about Jill’s stint on the Bravo show. Let’s just say the Stud of the Sea isn’t a fan and didn’t hold back from sharing his opinion.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.