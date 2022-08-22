Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon takes on tortilla challenge

Courtney Skippon has got in on the latest internet craze. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Courtney Skippon took on the tortilla challenge over the weekend, but she added her own twist to it.

Courtney was introduced to Below Deck fans on Season 7 as a stew, where she became close friends with former chief stew Kate Chastain and deckhand Rhylee Gerber.

The blonde beauty also had a boatmance with Brian de Saint Pern, which went south really quickly after he basically broke up with her via text.

Courtney only did one season of the hit-yachting show, putting reality television behind her.

Since then, she’s lived a relatively low-key life with her boyfriend in Australia.

Below Deck fans keep up with Courtney’s life adventures, and her latest one is all about an internet craze.

Courtney Skippon takes on the tortilla challenge

On Sunday, Courtney used Instagram to participate in the tortilla challenge that has taken over social media.

It’s a TikTok challenge that consists of a mouth full of water, the game rock paper scissors, and a tortilla. The loser of rock paper scissors gets slapped in the face with a tortilla.

Here’s the challenging part, trying not to laugh and keeping water in your mouth for the entire game.

Courtney added a twist to the challenge, which she shared via a video on Instagram. On what appears to be a rooftop, Courtney is barefoot, wearing short jean shorts and a cute green top with a white tank underneath.

Instead of using a tortilla, Courtney opted to use kale instead. She and a mystery man, who may or may not be her boyfriend, play the challenge.

Needless to say, it does not go too well for Courtney. However, the Below Deck alum appeared to have the best time in the footage.

“I’ll slap @alohadick in the face with kale twice for every like #tortillachallenge #exceptitskale,” was the caption on the video.

Below Deck alum Courtney Skippon shares morning ritual

Living a more positive life and being consciously aware of her choices have become crucial to Courtney over the past few years. The blonde beauty used Instagram to share her morning ritual with a motivational message.

“Conscious choices have never felt more critical than they do right now, so for me, choosing carefully lends even greater daily enjoyment. After all, it’s the pieces and products we return to – day in and day out – that have the biggest impact,” she wrote alongside a video that also included the list of products she used.

Courtney Skippon has been living her best life since Below Deck as she takes on internet challenges and tries to help keep the motivation flowing.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.