Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shows off legs in high slit pink dress for golf outing


Below Deck's Kate Chastain plays golf.
Kate Chastain was dressed to impress for a day of fun. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shows off her legs in a high slit pink dress for a golf outing.

Kate has been a pivotal part of the Below Deck family since she joined the OG show in Season 2.

The yachtie’s departure after a toxic Season 7 left a hole in fans’ hearts, especially since Francesca Rubi and Heather Chase didn’t fill the void Kate left.

Despite not being on the show, Below Deck fans remain interested in what’s going on in Kate’s life.

Kate keeps her fans updated via social media with witty one-liners and funny videos.

Most recently, she sported her golf attire for a girls’ day with her pal.


