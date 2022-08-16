Below Deck alum Kate Chastain shows off legs in high slit pink dress for golf outing

Kate Chastain shows off her legs in high slit pink dress for golf outing

This week, Kate shared a TikTok video to Instagram revealing she was spending the day at the golf course.

In the video, Kate and her friend make a few jokes about golf before the footage switches to music playing as clips of their golf day keep playing.

The Below Deck alum has her own golf fashion sense as she forgoes the usual skirt, pants, or shorts for a long hot pink maxi-style dress with high slits on each side. Kate’s dress was loose-fitting to make it comfier for her golf day.

Kate rocked a pair of white sneakers while also putting a green blazer over her dress. The golf look was completed with oversized sunglasses and a baseball cap.

There’s no question the two ladies were having a great time driving the golf cart as they took on each hole while supporting each other with high-fives all the way.

“Anything can be golf attire if you add a blazer. I told at least 5 people I was wearing a Master’s jacket,” was the caption on Kate’s IG post.

The comments section had a few familiar faces replying to Kate’s hilarious video.

Kate’s good pal and Below Deck Courtney Skippon, pregnant Below Deck Med alum Jessica More, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke all showed up with responses.

Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain is a lady in red

Kate’s golf video comes hot on the heels of her sharing another video of her in a car with the song Feel It In The Air by Beanie Sigel playing in the background.

She sports a red sleeved shirt or dress. Kate’s only featured from the top up, so it could be either. Kate, with a serious look on her face, puts a pair of sunglasses on as she flips her hair.

Although she doesn’t speak in the footage, Kate did caption the video, which read, “Maybe she’s born with it maybe did her makeup while the plane was landing and definitely owes an apology to the passengers who saw her changing in the ladies room at baggage claim 2.”

Kate Chastain may not be on Below Deck anymore, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t keeping fans entertained. The former chief stew brings her A-game to social media every single time.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.