Below Deck: Alissa Humber calls out Captain Sandy Yawn’s leadership style

Below Deck Season 10 star Alissa Humber has called out Captain Sandy Yawn and her leadership style following the most recent episode.

The tension has reached an all-time high between the captain and stew over Alissa being insubordinate.

Below Deck viewers watched as the episode ended on a cliffhanger with Alissa being called to the bridge.

All signs point to Alissa getting axed, especially since the mid-season trailer teased a new blonde stew joining the St. David crew.

Ahead of the drama unfolding in the next episode, Alissa has opened up about how she feels about how Captain Sandy treated the interior crew versus the deck crew.

Alissa did say that the captain “sucks deck crew d**k” a couple of times on the show.

So, does she still feel that way today?

Alissa Humber opens up about how Captain Sandy Yawn dealt with her and Camille Lamb

There’s no question that Alissa had a lot of issues when it came to Captain Sandy and her leadership style. Alissa admitted when speaking to E! News that she never really got a feel for the captain.

She also admitted to defending chief stew Fraser Olender because he was not getting any positivity from Captain Sandy, just criticism after criticism.

Alissa also spoke candidly about feeling as though the Below Deck Mediterranean captain treated Camille Lamb differently as Alissa and Camille butted heads.

“When the Camille and me situation was going on, I felt like she really got down to Camille’s level and talked with her, sat with her, ate with her, had comfortable conversations with her,” Alissa expressed to the outlet.

She went on to add, “I know that they had multiple different conversations. When I tried to reach out to Sandy, I was actually shut down and my worries were dismissed.”

Alissa admits Captain Sandy never showed her any warmth or concern, even as the stew disclosed she was struggling and was drained. However, when Ben Willoughby was upset after Camille Lamb was fired, he got a hug from the captain.

That and more had Alissa calling out Captain Sandy for treating the deck team better than the interior team.

Below Deck’s Alissa Humber calls out Captain Sandy Yawn’s leadership

Alissa doubled down on her claims that there was favoritism on the St. David yacht. Captain Sandy continuously praised Ross and his team, while Fraser was always getting a lecture or being yelled at by the captain.

“You don’t say good job to one team when there’s other separate departments. It’s rude,” Alissa stated. “She’s actually part of the deck team, she leads them, she gives them their plan. With the interior, she just sits down at the dinner table and says this isn’t good enough.”

The stew stands by her claims today, just as Alissa did last week when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Alissa Humber doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, and the Below Deck Season 10 reunion show should be quite interesting, that’s for sure.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.