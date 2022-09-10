Below Deck Adventure: Meet the new yachties joining the Below Deck franchise

There’s a new crop of yachties in town. Pic credit: Bravo

After months of waiting, Below Deck fans were given a first look at the upcoming spin-off Below Deck Adventure, including the big cast reveal.

In 2021 Below Deck Adventure and Below Deck Down Under were announced as the new shows joining the Below Deck family.

While Below Deck Down Under finished its first season on Peacock in June and is currently playing out on Bravo, details about Below Deck Adventure have been sparse until this week.

The trailer gave Below Deck fans a lot to talk about, including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay as a charter guest. Heather teased her stint not long after the trailer dropped with behind-the-scenes footage.

There’s a whole new crop of yachties taking yachties on the Below Deck Adventure.

Captain Kerry Titheradge is the newest captain to join the Below Deck family. His over 30 years of experience in the yachting industry will help him navigate a crew filled with challenges.

Let’s meet the rest of Captain Kerry’s team.

The interior crew

Jessica Condy takes over the galley as the chef, who’s been itching to work on cold water. According to her Bravo bio, Jessica is also a certified nutrition coach. She struggles with provisions, guests, and several crew members on the show.

Faye Clarke comes in as the chief stew. She was bitten by the travel bug at an early age. After quitting her corporate job in Italy, Faye got into yachting and never looked back, but the challenges with her interior team just might change that.

Kasie Faddah hails from Seattle but, according to her bio, lives in the Costa Rica jungle. She’s an adventure junkie who left Mormon life behind to explore the world. The interior dynamic brings Kasie a lot of struggles this season.

Oriana Schneps has loved the water since working at an aquarium in high school, which led her to a scuba diving expedition in the Bahamas. With experience as a chief stew, Oriana finds herself in work conflict and some romantic conflict too.

The exterior crew

Lewis Lupton comes aboard as bosun and has an avid love of sailing. His Bravo bio states that Lewis graduated from United Kingdom Sailing Academy and has years of experience under his belt. While Lewis has the experience, he has a hard time balancing being boss and friend to his deck team.

Kyle Dickard is a Texas native who left home at 19 to see the world. He discovered yachting while in the Bahamas, with working on deck being the perfect job for him. However, his Southern charm gets in trouble personally and professionally when conflict arises.

Michael Gilman was headed a life in computer science before embarking on a life at sea. Although he’s eager to learn, Michael struggles with the pressure of working on deck on a motor yacht and gets involved in various departments’ drama.

Nathan Morley, who has been fishing and diving since he was a child, rounds out the deck team. At age 18, he got his first job in yachting and has loved it ever since. He’s an accomplished deckhand with a love of adventure but is also very shy, and that leads him into challenging situations on the show.

Below Deck Adventure premieres on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.