Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott shows off bikini and dress style for mirror fashion show

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott shows off bikini and dress style in a mirror fashion show revealing a whole new side of the stew.

Aesha has been making fans laugh since she first appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, where she became good friends with Anastasia Surmava and Hannah Ferrier.

The brunette beauty helped launch Below Deck Down Under, making fans adore her even more.

As she takes a break from filming the hit yachting franchise, Aesha has been getting out of her comfort zone regarding fashion.

Aesha has been trading in her yachtie uniform for a more glam style.

This week she took to Instagram and gave Below Deck Down Under fans a little fashion show to see some of her latest purchases.

Aesha Scott shows off bikini style in mirror selfie

Standing in a bathroom, Aesha used Instagram Stories to show off two new bikinis she got from Bydee, a swimsuit brand focused on sustainability and positive change.

The first bikini was an orange bikini with yellow trim that highlighted her toned abs and long legs. Orange has become Aesha’s signature color latterly. She called the swimsuit her “fave bikini ever” in the caption.

In the other picture, Aesha rocked a skimpier bikini with flowers. Aesha called the brand “Queens” while also expressing her love of the swimsuit.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott gives dress fashion show

Aesha didn’t just pose in the bikinis for her impromptu mirror fashion show. She also rocked two very different dresses.

There was a long one that was really more of a twice-piece outfit than a dress. It was lime green with a wrap-around bottom that gave a peep at her lean thigh.

The top was a sleeveless crop style that gathered in the middle of the chest and bared her stomach. Aesha gave fans a look at the back of her outfit that made it appear like a dress but also two pieces that fit nicely together.

Last but not least, Aesha went for a casual style with a printed short skirt that went nearly to her knees and a crop top with three-quarter length sleeves. Aesha revealed two different ways the sleeves can be worn, one that bared her shoulders and one that covered them up.

There’s no question that Aesha Scott looks gorgeous in her mirror fashion shows. This comes as it was revealed that Aesha has been taking care of Below Deck alum Rhylee Gerber as she recovers from having her breast implants removed.

Below Deck Down Under airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Season 1 is also streaming on Peacock.