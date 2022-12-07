Below Deck Adventure charter guest Heather Gay net worth: How rich is the RHOSLC star?

Heather Gay’s part of a Bravo crossover event. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure has a familiar face boarding the Mercury yacht for the third charter.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay and her friends are ready for a good time.

Heather’s appearance was first announced in September when the trailer for the new Below Deck spin-off dropped.

There’s no question that Below Deck charter guests are wealthy, and being a Real Housewife certainly means Heather isn’t hurting for money.

RHOSLC viewers know the ladies on that show have mega money, and Heather’s no exception.

So, just how rich is she, and how did Heather make her money? Let’s take a look.

What is Below Deck Adventure charter guest Heather Gay’s net worth?

According to online sources, Heather’s net worth is $1.7 million. Some of her fortune is due to her former marriage. When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuted, Heather revealed her ex-husband Frank William Gay was mega-rich — like billionaire rich.

As for how her marriage impacted her net worth, that is unclear, especially since the couple isn’t legally divorced because the Mormon culture doesn’t believe in divorce. Heather is no longer Mormon, but Frank’s family is considered Mormon royalty.

What’s crystal clear is that Heather has worked hard for her money, too. Beauty Lab + Laser is Heather’s business venture that has been featured on RHOSLC. The med spa, owned by Heather and her bestie Andrea Robinson, offers various treatments such as Botox and lip injections.

Being on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also earns Heather an income. Bravo doesn’t disclose how much cast members on their shows are paid, but it sure isn’t chump change.

Below Deck alum Eddie Lucas blasted Bravo last spring, claiming the yachties earned far less than the Real Housewives ladies.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay wrote a memoir

Heather also wrote a book, Bad Mormon: A Memoir, detailing her life in the Mormon religion and what it’s been like since she left it. She opens up about the shocking end of her marriage that led to her renouncing being a Mormon.

The reality TV star doesn’t hold back reflecting on the pain in the past while looking at how far she’s come today. It wasn’t an easy story for her to tell, but it was a brutally honest one.

Bad Mormon: A Memoir comes out in February 2023 and will no doubt add to her fortune.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.