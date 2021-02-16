Becca Kufrin speaks out about Chris Harrison interview and racism controversy

Becca Kufrin has spoken out about Chris Harrison’s interview and the Bachelor racism controversy. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin has spoken out over the racism controversy which has engulfed the franchise.

After days plagued with accusations, and Chris Harrison temporarily stepping aside as host from the After The Final Rose episode, the reality star — who hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Rachel Lindsay — was clear that she stands with Rachel.

Becca reposted a statement made by the women of Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, who all got together to share their thoughts.

Becca Kufrin speaks out in support of Rachel Lindsay

While Becca admitted that she couldn’t “personally relate” to being a person of color, she fully supported their views.

“This was written and shared by 25 incredible women who the world did not get to see enough of,” she added to the photo.

“Though I can’t personally relate to the first part, I stand by every word issued and will continue to throw my name into the fight for what those who identify as BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] have fought for for so long.”

Becca also added a personal note to Rachel Lindsay, telling her that she’s “not alone” in this fight. She added that she would continue to have her back and advocate for her alongside of her “in any way, shape or form”.

Fans last week called for Chris Harrison to be fired from the show after his controversial interview with Rachel for Extra. Within days, he revealed he had chosen to step back from his hosting duties, but only temporarily.

He won’t be hosting the After The Final Rose special this year but could return for The Bachelorette in the spring. No alternative host has been revealed, but fans are calling on Rachel to step in.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s split

2020 was a tough year for Becca. She started the year as an engaged woman, who thought that she had found the man for her in Garrett Yrigoyen.

However, after the death of George Floyd, the two hit a rough patch. Garrett was in support of Blue Lives Matter, a movement that supported police officers in the field. Becca stood with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In September, Becca revealed that the two of them had ended their engagement. She moved to Los Angeles, and within weeks he went public with a new relationship.

Becca said that several things impacted their split, but disagreements over social issues were supposedly big factors.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.