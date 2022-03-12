Becca Kufrin reveals how fans can get onstage at the Bachelor Live Onstage tour

Becca Kufrin tells fans how they can get the opportunity to join Bachelor favorites onstage. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour is bringing Bachelor fans up close and personal with seven fan-favorite men from the show.

Host and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin revealed how fans in attendance can get their own opportunity to come onstage with the stars.

Becca opened up on the major steps audience members need to take to ensure they are eligible to be pulled onstage and in the running for the final rose.

Becca Kufrin explains how to get a shot at the final rose

The live tour will feature the show’s signature limo entrances, group dates, and even a final rose.

In order to get a shot at the rose and possibly even The Bachelor Nation men, Becca shared an Instagram video detailing the steps that viewers should take ahead of time.

“Looking for clarity on how you can end up as one of our ladies on stage and maybe even take home the final [rose emoji] of the evening?” The post was captioned.

Fans will need to show up to the theater early to meet with the casting team and sign the show waiver.

Attendees will also need to have a plan in advance for their eye-catching limo entrance, as well as a stage-ready outfit.

The Bachelor Live On Stage website also detailed several additional steps that will give fans a better chance of meeting their Bachelor favorites onstage.

“Come prepared with a less than 30 word DESCRIPTION of yourself! What are your hobbies, dreams, what do you do for a living, etc,” the website reads.

On a more logistical note, fans will be asked for proof of vaccination or a PCR test, and must also be 21 years or older.

Who will appear on the Bachelor Live On Stage Tour?

Seven different Bachelor Nation men will take the stage throughout the tour. Becca will be joined by Rodney Mathews and Rick Leach from Michelle Young’s Season of The Bachelorette.

Andrew Spencer, Connor Brennan, Justin Glaze, and James Bonsall from Katie Thurston’s Season of The Bachelorette will also appear.

The last man featured will be fan-favorite Ivan Hall from Tayshia Adams’ Season of The Bachelorette.

When will the Bachelor Live On Stage Tour premiere?

The tour, which will hit 41 different cities, is set to start on March 16 in Peoria, IL.

The entire tour schedule is detailed in the post below.

Fans can purchase tickets on the website for each of the individual tour dates.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour will begin on March 16 in Peoria, IL.