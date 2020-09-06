Becca Kufrin had a unique way of remember all the guys’ names on her season of The Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette is long over and now, the relationship that came from that season has also ended.

But that’s not stopping one of Becca’s suitors from speaking out about the experience.

It was during an interview with Us Magazine that Chris Randone opened up about the rose ceremonies while filming with Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette. According to him, they were really long and freezing cold.

Chris Randone dishes on the Rose Ceremony

Chris Randone shared that the first Rose Ceremony with Becca Kufrin took two and a half hours. He described the experience as “freezing cold” and said that it “took forever.”

But the surprise that Chris talked about has to do with production and how they made it look like Becca knew everyone’s name, when really, there was a lot of editing behind all of it.

“They come out and she only said three names at a time, and then she goes back in and then comes back out,” Chris said during the Bachelor Confessions segment of the interview. “Three names at a time. And it’s like, stop production, start, stop, start.”

He explained that it was hard to hold facial expressions and to stay in the same place for continuity as they filmed for so long.

She doesn’t name off every single person right away. She’ll come out, three, go back in, five minutes later, come back out, three.

Chris stands by his Glee limo entrance

When it comes to the best limo entrance on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, Chris Randone says his Glee entrance was at the top of the list. After all, how can any suitor come in with the choir from the popular series?

He also named the cupcake entrance as being “always good.” He also talked about the shark that Alexis wore on Nick Viall’s season. If you recall, she insisted that it was a dolphin.

“Those stand out the most because they are the most talked about,” Chris explained of the memorable Bachelor Nation moments.

And when it comes to the couple that he didn’t think would last, Chris Randone says that Dean Unglert and Caelyn Miller-Keyes have surprised him.

“People didn’t think it would last long but they’re still going strong,” Chris said.

When it comes to the most surprising breakup, he gave himself the prize. He and Krystal Nielson called it quits earlier this year after being married for less than a year.

The Bachelorette returns on Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.