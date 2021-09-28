Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ relationship gets support from Wells Adams

Wells Adams shows his support for Thomas and Becca’s romance. Pic credit: ABC

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacob’s relationship developed later than most of the other couples left on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. However, the pair appears to have still found something special with one another.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans were surprised and skeptical about the beloved Bachelorette, Becca, entering a relationship with the former villain of The Bachelorette, Thomas. However, others loved seeing Becca and Thomas together and immediately began shipping the couple.

Long-time BIP bartender, Wells Adams, seems to be in the latter camp and agrees with the fans who see the potential in Thomas and Becca’s love connection. Wells recently spoke about Thomas and Becca’s coupling and voiced his support.

Wells Adams says Becca tends to ‘not choose the best guys in the world’

Having witnessed Thomas and Becca’s connection up close on the beach, Wells was able to offer up some personal insight on what he sees in the couple and how he thinks Thomas may be better for Becca than the other men she’s dated in the franchise.

Wells told US Weekly, “Personally, I like Thomas. He is a guy that is very good at speaking, and as someone who’s a radio host, I appreciate that. It wasn’t a red flag for me that, like, he’s well-spoken. That’s a weird thing to get on someone for.”

Wells touched on Becca’s past choices of men and how that might contribute to why some Bachelor in Paradise fans are hesitant about supporting “Thecca”—Thomas and Becca’s couple name on social media.

Wells shared, “I think the concern is that you know, Becca has a tendency to not choose the best guys in the world. But for this, I do think that Thomas is a good guy.”

After two engagements, and a breakup as recent as the summer of 2020, Becca seems to have gone to paradise in the hopes of finding someone better than before, and according to Wells, Thomas is that man for her.

Wells Adams defends Thomas Jacobs

Thomas’ character was called into question during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette when the men in the house accused him of only being on the show for the possibility of being the next Bachelor. Thomas became a villain of the season when he admitted that being the next Bachelor was something he’d thought about.

That confession led Thomas to be hated by the men and harshly sent home by Katie. Many Bachelor in Paradise fans continue to be suspicious of Thomas and his motives, some even aiming to warn Becca about his ‘red flags.’

When discussing Thomas and Becca, Wells expressed that he’s rooting for the couple despite Thomas’ reputation on The Bachelorette.

Wells stated, “I think he’s kind of getting a bad rap because a lot of people hated him in the past. And so I don’t this it’s an apples-to-apples comparison. I’m rooting for both of them. I like both of them.”

Wells acknowledged that Becca and Thomas haven’t received as much airtime since their one-on-one date in paradise, but, from everything he’s seen of them, he felt confident in saying, “I’m totally team Becca and Thomas right now.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.