Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt discuss The Bachelor finale and share their Bachelorette choice

On this week’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt talk about how they think The Bachelor finale will end, as well as who they would choose as the next Bachelorette.

They both discussed whether or not Susie would come back into the picture or if she’s actually gone for good.

How do the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-hosts think the finale of The Bachelor will end?

Serena stated, “I don’t know 100 percent if that’s the last of [Susie] we’re gonna see or not. It felt like a very unfinished note to end on, but she also seemed very decided, so I think it could be that she’s on her way home.”

She went on to say, “I think it’s really gonna come down to if Clayton says, ‘Screw it, it was Susie, and I’m done with this whole thing,’ or if he’s gonna try to push through. We still have Gabby and Rachel. He was screaming to them how much he loved them, so I would love to see him with someone at the end of this. I want him to find love.”

Becca joined in and claimed that she is hopeful he does end up with one of the women because Clayton told fans to have faith and that “everything happens for a reason.” Because he said this, Becca is holding out hope that he ends up with Gabby, Rachel, or possibly still Susie at the end.

Both podcast co-hosts revealed that they thought it could be Rachel from the beginning and that she has been a front-runner for weeks now. The women believed that the show was projecting Rachel as a fan favorite with screen time and how she and Clayton interacted with one another.

Who do Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt think should be the next Bachelorette?

As far as who Serena and Becca would like to see as the next Bachelorette, Becca admitted it was a girl from this season.

She stated, “I have to say just based on just what I’m seeing as a viewer, I would skew toward Rachel and would selfishly love to see Gabby as Bachelorette.” To hear more from Becca and Serena, listen to their entire podcast here.

Who will Clayton end up with on finale night? Will Susie come back in the picture? Will he end up alone? Also, who will be announced as the next Bachelorette?

To find out the answers to these questions, tune into The Bachelor finale on Monday, March 14th.

