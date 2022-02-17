The Bachelor: Everything you want to know about front-runner Rachel Recchia

All you want to know about Rachel Recchia. Pic credit: ABC

Rachel Recchia from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor seemed like a front-runner from the first couple of weeks. Clayton and Rachel have a chemistry that makes fans think she will go far this season.

Rachel sat down with Bachelor Nation and answered the 20 questions they had for her.

Bachelor fans get an insight into the personal life of Rachel Recchia

Rachel revealed that she is passionate about mental health and would stop to talk about this topic at any time, anywhere, and with anyone because she absolutely feels that strongly about it. What she doesn’t feel strongly about, however, is slow drivers, and they are her biggest pet peeves in life.

She looks up to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s partnership the most when it comes to relationships. If she had to name her celebrity crush, she would mention two names, Joe Burrow, the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor most famous for The Kissing Booth and the series Euphoria. Rachel disclosed that the best advice she has gotten dealing with relationships is never to stop dating your spouse.

Along those celebrity lines, Rachel announced that the most famous person to follow her on Instagram didn’t follow her but watched her Instagram story just days ago, and it was Lily James. Rachel said she was for sure framing the screenshot she took.

The person who has inspired Rachel the most in her life is none other than Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the last thing she Googled is the thing she always Googles, which is Aviation Weather Center because she’s a pilot.

The movie Rachel has watched the most times is Pride and Prejudice, and her pump-me-up and go-to song is always Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s song Rain on Me. She also lets viewers know that most people don’t know how good of a cook she is.

Her guilty pleasure is something she doesn’t have to cook, and that’s eating spoonfuls of peanut butter straight from the jar. However, her last meal on Earth would come from Portillos and would include a chocolate cake shake and cheese fries.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If you believe in Zodiac signs and all that goes with them, you should know that Rachel is a Pisces, and the trait that she feels most fits that is that she is very intuitive.

How did Rachel answer questions about this season of The Bachelor?

The last handful of questions were about her experience on The Bachelor and what she has learned from being on the show. She admitted that her favorite part of it was “meeting the most beautiful, interesting and successful women ever – and being able to travel the world with incredible company.”

She went on to say that she learned that she is “completely worthy of love” and “the importance of being vulnerable even when it scares you” from being on the show.

If Rachel had to give anyone going on The Bachelor advice, she said, “Keep a journal and write down every memory you have! It helped me to center all my emotions and figure out how I was truly feeling.”

She also disclosed that if she could only pick three people from the entire Bachelor Nation to hang out with, she would choose this season’s host, Jesse Palmer, as well as past Bachelorette’s, Becca Kufrin, and Kaitlyn Bristowe. She also currently still has a date card and a hotel room key in her possession from being on the show.

What have we found out from Rachel by watching the show this season?

So far this season, we have seen Rachel reveal to Clayton that in her last relationship, her boyfriend was not supportive of her profession as a pilot, nor did she feel supported as a person or woman.

She told Clayton that she does want it all and can have it all when it comes to a busy full-time career, a husband, and kids. She knows that she is in a male-dominated field and let Clayton in on the fact that she has had to work harder to get to where she is now just to prove herself because she is a woman in this industry.

The very last question that Rachel was asked during the 20 question stint was where she saw herself in five years?

She answered, “at my dream job, traveling the world with the love of my life and my children!”

So, Bachelor Nation has just one more question for you, Rachel — is that love of your life Clayton? Only time will tell as the weeks tick by, inching closer to The Bachelor finale and final rose.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.