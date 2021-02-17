Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Basketball Wives: Liza Morales ‘has a great story’ according to Shaunie O’Neal


Basketball Wives star Shaunie O'Neal says newbie Liza Morales has quite a story to share with viewers
Shaunie O’Neal says newbie Liza Morales has a great story to tell. Pic credit: VH1

Basketball Wives is finally back on our TV screens after a long hiatus.

And while many of the cast members from last season have returned, there are some new faces in the mix.

One newbie that we’ve seen so far is Liza Morales, the ex-girlfriend of Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom. Liza started dating the popular basketball star in high school, and they were together for 11 years.

The 41-year-old is also the mother of his three kids, one of which tragically passed away at six months old.

monsterscriticsreality

162 143

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

ABC has still not confirmed who the next Bachelorette will be, but fans are buzzing about Abigail ...

View

Feb 17

0 0
Open
ABC has still not confirmed who the next Bachelorette will be, but fans are buzzing about Abigail since her departure last episode. 🌹Who would you want: Katie or Abigail? See link in the bio for details on how Abigail is the new fan favorite and even what Mike Fleiss might be saying about it!⁠ (📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #thebachelor #bachelornation #thebachelorette #bachelormemes #bachelorinparadise #mattjames #katiethurston #abigailheringer #bachelorabc #bachelornation #thebachelor #thebachelorabc #meme⁠ #bachelornation🌹 ⁠ #bachelormonday #bachelormonday🌹 #thebachelorabc #bachelormemes⁠ #bacheloretteabc

ABC has still not confirmed who the next Bachelorette will be, but fans are buzzing about Abigail since her departure last episode. 🌹Who would you want: Katie or Abigail? See link in the bio for details on how Abigail is the new fan favorite and even what Mike Fleiss might be saying about it!⁠
(📸Pic credit: ABC)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#thebachelor #bachelornation #thebachelorette #bachelormemes #bachelorinparadise #mattjames #katiethurston #abigailheringer #bachelorabc #bachelornation #thebachelor #thebachelorabc #meme⁠
#bachelornation🌹 ⁠
#bachelormonday #bachelormonday🌹 #thebachelorabc #bachelormemes⁠
#bacheloretteabc ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Happy Wednesday MAFS-Lovers! Hoping we have more fun and less C***s drama!!🤞🏼
(📸Pic ...

View

Feb 17

0 0
Open
Happy Wednesday MAFS-Lovers! Hoping we have more fun and less C***s drama!!🤞🏼 (📸Pic credit: Lifetime) . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige @mafsfan @mafslifetime @mafs #mafsatl #marriedatfirstsightusa

Happy Wednesday MAFS-Lovers! Hoping we have more fun and less C***s drama!!🤞🏼
(📸Pic credit: Lifetime)
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige @mafsfan @mafslifetime @mafs #mafsatl #marriedatfirstsightusa ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

How apropos of the mirror. Uhhhhh Clare, what you doin’ love? 😩 Clare and Dale spotted in ...

View

Feb 17

0 0
Open
How apropos of the mirror. Uhhhhh Clare, what you doin’ love? 😩 Clare and Dale spotted in Venice, Florida together just today after very messy, public breakup. Details at link in the bio! (📸Pic credit: @realitysteve / Twitter) . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clareanddale #clarecrawley #dalemoss

How apropos of the mirror. Uhhhhh Clare, what you doin’ love? 😩 Clare and Dale spotted in Venice, Florida together just today after very messy, public breakup. Details at link in the bio!
(📸Pic credit: @realitysteve / Twitter)
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #clareanddale #clarecrawley #dalemoss ...

0 0

So far, we haven’t heard much about her life, but executive producer Shaunie O’Neal shared recently that Liza has quite a story to tell.

Shaunie O’Neal talks Liza Morales joining the cast

The Basketball Wives star had a recent chat with Hollywood Life, and she dished about the new addition and how she became a part of the show.

“I’ve known Liza for a while, but I think Liza is just kind of doing Liza right now, in real life,” shared Shaunie.

She continued, “You know, she’s just making some changes for her personally and trying new things, and she reached out about doing Basketball Wives.”

So far, we’ve seen Liza in a few scenes with Shaunie and Evelyn Lozada, as well as Malaysia Pargo, but we haven’t witnessed any interaction between her and the rest of the group.

However, that will change very soon as the cast gear up for a trip together.

Shaunie says Liza Morales has a great story

During her chat with the media outlet, the Basketball Wives OG, dished more about the newbie’s stint on the show.

And the reality TV star teased that fans will certainly be interested in the story that Liza will share throughout the season.

I think that she is definitely telling a story of a single mom that still has a dad in the picture that’s been a little toxic to her personal lifestyle, and her personal, her living experiences, her living life,” shared Shaunie.

The 46-year-old continued, “She’s been kind of wrapped up in his world so much when it pertains to their kids, that it’s definitely hindered her in her personal world.”

It’s doubtful that Liza’s ex will appear on the show, but their kids, 23-year-old Destiny Odom and 19-year-old Lamar Odom Jr. are featured on the show.

It will be interesting to see how much Liza reveals about her past with Lamar Odom. We’ll have to wait and see.

Are you excited to hear more about Liza Morales’ story?

Basketball Wives airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on VH1.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x