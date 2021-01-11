Basketball Wives is coming back to VH1: Everything to know about the cast, return date, and what to expect

VH1 fans get ready because Tuesday nights are about to get a lot more exciting.

The network just announced the return of Basketball Wives after a longer than expected hiatus.

And you won’t have to wait too long to see your favorite OGs back on TV, as they are set to make a return in a matter of weeks.

So what can you expect when the new season finally premieres?

When will Basketball Wives return?

You can officially set your DVRs for Tuesday, February 9 at 8/7 central on VH1.

That’s when the drama-filled series is set to make its long-awaited return after an explosive season that aired in 2019.

There will be lots of familiar faces returning to Basketball Wives for Season 9.

Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Malaysia Pargo, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Jennifer Williams, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, and Feby Torres, will all be back.

Notice that Tami Roman is not a part of the cast this season after an explosive feud with Evelyn Lozada leading to fewer and fewer scenes with Tami taking a part with the group and finally, her exit from the show.

What can we expect?

Executive producer Shaunie O’Neal will focus on family as she relocates to Houston, TX to be closer to her kids. But despite the distance, she will focus on trying to bring peace to the group when they’re all together.

As for her BFF Evelyn Lozada, she’s making a move as well into a new home. But 2020 was an emotional year for the mom-of-two and fans will get to see that play out on-screen.

As for Malaysia, things take a serious turn for the fashionista as she teaches her children about police brutality and how to handle a situation with an officer in this current climate.

Plus, the always eclectic Jackie Christie is sure to bring the drama, especially as she attempts to bring the women back together.

Who else is returning to Basketball Wives?

Original Basketball Wives cast member Jennifer Williams is also back with the crew, despite tensions between her and some of the women. She has come out of a messy breakup but is mentally in a better place.

However, Williams will be tested by things in her past when the show returns.

One cast member fighting social justice and lending their voice to the Black Lives Matter movement is Kristen Scott.

Plus, OG had a very rocky season, but she is back and optimistic about the future with her castmates.

Feby Torres proved she could hold her own among the crew and she returns with a new man in tow. But her ex-boyfriend’s past may affect her dynamic with the ladies.

And there are three new faces added to the mix as well.

Newcomer Liza Morales is ready to begin a new chapter after dating a famous basketball player for over 11 years.

Additionally, sisters and entrepreneurs Nia and Noria Dorsey also round out the group with their Memphis energy and spicy personalities.

Check out the trailer below.

Basketball Wives premieres Tuesday, February 9th at 8/7c on VH1.