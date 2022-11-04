Barefaced Karine Martins wishes 90 Day Fiance fans a good day

Karine Martins shared a rare makeup-free selfie to accompany a message to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been at the center of a lot of drama around the custody of her children, but she took a break from that to share a barefaced selfie.

Karine and her now-estranged husband Paul Staehle lost custody of their two children earlier this year amid a slew of domestic violence allegations against one another.

Karine has chosen to use her Instagram page to tell her 90 Day fans how much she misses her children and to show off her different makeup looks.

Karine has said that she wants to be a professional makeup artist, and seeing barefaced photos of her have become rarer and rarer recently.

In a change of pace, Karine shared a selfie video where she was wearing a knit black beanie with a pompom on top as she gave a closed-mouth smile to the camera.

Her face appeared to be totally void of makeup save for possible lip gloss on her lips. In the caption of her Instagram Story, Karine said, “Morning” in English as well as “good day” in her native Portuguese.

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle were 90 Day Fiance stars

Before they got fired in 2020 for domestic violence allegations, Karine and Paul were long-standing stars across the 90 Day network.

Viewers first got to know them in Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days when Paul traveled to the Amazon in Brazil to meet Karine for the first time. Paul was 33, and Karine was 21 at the time, and Karine couldn’t speak any English, and Paul couldn’t speak any Portuguese.

In any case, the pair was featured on the hit spinoff The Other Way when they were living in Brazil together after getting married and the birth of their first son, Pierre, was their main storyline.

Once Karine’s spousal visa came through, she, Paul, and Pierre moved to Paul’s native Kentucky and moved into a trailer park. This part of their relationship was highlighted on Happily Ever After?

Ultimately, Paul couldn’t secure work and the family had to move back to Brazil where Karine then gave birth to their second child, Ethan.

Karine’s English has improved

Throughout her time within the 90 Day network, viewers watched Karine be unable to speak English.

She and Paul often relied on a translator app to communicate.

Now, it seems Karine’s English has come a long way and she even speaks English in some of her Instagram Stories.

