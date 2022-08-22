90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins shows off dramatic blue eyeshadow in before and after makeup look

Karine showed off her intense eye makeup with a before and after video. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins seems to be putting her personal problems aside to show a carefree social media front, as she just shared a before and after makeup video.

Karine and her estranged-husband Paul Staehle lost custody of their two young kids earlier this summer as a result of the drama going on between them, according to Paul.

On social media, Karine has touched on the situation with her kids but has not directly explained the circumstances or the cause of the custody drama.

In any case, Karine appears to be in good spirits on her Instagram page and has been very active on social media after taking a short hiatus after she was charged with domestic violence back in March.

90 Day Fiance viewers met Paul and Karine on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days and their wayward relationship continued on Season 2.

The controversial pair also appeared on one season each of the spinoffs The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.

Karine Martins shares before and after makeup look with 90 Day Fiance fans

Karine has used her Instagram to show off her experimentation with makeup and her most recent post showed how drastic she likes to look with it.

The 27-year-old mother of two started her video with her unfiltered-looking and bare face close to the camera as she rested her head on her hand at her chin. Karine had her hair up in a messy bun.

She spoke Portuguese before pointing at her face at which time the video cut to Karine with bright blue eyeshadow with a bold eyeliner line.

In the finished-look part of the video, Karine’s hair was down and appeared to be straightened.

In the caption she wrote, “One day I will be a makeup pro.”

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have a 12-year age difference

The then-33-year-old Paul traveled to the Amazon of Brazil to meet the then-21-year-old Karine on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days.

The couple’s 12-year age difference is not the largest age gap between 90 Day Fiance cast members, however.

There are several other 90 Day couples with notable age differences. Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh have a 30-year difference between them while Mark Shoemaker and Nikki Shoemaker had a 39-year disparity.

Rebecca Parrot is 22 years older than Zied Hakimi and Big Ed Brown was 31 years older than Rosemarie Vega and is 28 years older than his current fiancee, Liz Woods.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days is currently on hiatus.