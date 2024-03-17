Barbie Pascual thinks Below Deck is ‘not for’ Cat Baugh, admits she should have been more ‘sympathetic’

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual has weighed in on her co-star, Cat Baugh, as their feud heightens on the show.

There’s no love lost between Barbie and Cat, that’s for sure.

The tension only mounted when Captain Kerry Titheradge and Fraser Olender handled Cat with kid gloves.

However, as Season 11 of Below Deck barrels on, Barbie has reflected on her time on the show.

Barbie recently opened up about the tension between her and Cat, making bold claims about Cat and herself.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Barbie didn’t hold back speaking out on her feud with Cat. She also took ownership of her actions.

Barbie Pascual thinks Below Deck is ‘not for’ Cat Baugh

Cat’s future on Below Deck hangs in the balance as another meltdown is coming and her job skill is once again put on blast thanks to a frustrated Xandi Olivier. Barbie addressed Cat’s work struggles during her interview.

“I don’t think she should have ever signed up for this. This is not for her,” she shared.

Barbie added that the pressure of working on a yacht like St. David was too much for Cat.

“The pressure is — it’s a lot. And you’re working a lot of hours, and it really is not for everybody. I give her grace for that because it’s really, really hard,” Barbie added.

In fact, she doesn’t really think that yachting is for Cat. Barbie feels that if Cat wants to keep working in yachting, she would be best suited to work on small yachts to get her footing in the industry.

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual admits she was not ‘sympathetic’ to Cat Baugh on show

Although she doesn’t feel Cat and Below Deck are a good fit, Barbie admitted she could have handled things better with her coworker.

“I should have been more sympathetic. But I was doing what needed to be done for the work to be done,” she expressed to Us Weekly.

In her defense, though, Barbie didn’t know Cat’s story about losing her parents and the religious cult-like experience she had living with her foster family. Barbie was also focused on getting the work done and doing a good job.

