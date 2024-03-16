Below Deck spoilers: Two new Season 11 crew members revealed

Below Deck super sleuths have uncovered two new crew members that will eventually join the Season 11 cast.

It’s no secret firings are coming on the hit-yachting show.

Bosun Jared Woodin just might be the first to get sent packing, and very soon.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck spoilers indicate Captain Kerry Titheradge deals with his Jared problem after another night of the bosun’s drunken antics.

Cat Baugh’s future on Below Deck has been brought into question, too, but her exit may not be due to firing.

Could it be that the new crew members are replacing Cat and Jared?

Only time will tell, but in the meantime, let’s take a look at the newbies joining the St. David crew.

Who are the two new Below Deck Season 11 crew members?

A Reddit thread has uncovered the new additions to the St. David team. Paris Field joins the crew in the interior department, while hunky Dylan Piérre De Villiers joins the exterior crew.

What this means is that Cat and Jared are basically goners. There’s a slim chance that Paris will replace Barbie, but it’s unlikely since Captain Kerry is a big Barbie fan.

Paris and Dylan are followed by Below Deck Season 11 cast members Fraser Olender, Ben Willoughby, Xandi Olivier, and Chef Anthony Iracane. This adds more fuel to the fire that they join Below Deck Season 11.

Paris and Dylan have Bravo and Below Deck connections

Aside from the crew members they met on Below Deck Season 11, it seems Paris and Barbie each have connections to other Bravo and Below Deck cast members.

In an Instagram post from last summer, there was a picture of Dylan sitting next to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. It was from August, so perhaps Dylan will also appear on Vanderpump Rules Season 11. (It’s the seventh photo in the below IG post.)

Meanwhile, a Reddit user revealed that Paris is friends with Below Deck Med alum Natalya Scudder, and that’s not the biggest bombshell about her.

Paris is also rumored to be the Aussie fiancee of Below Deck Season 9 star Jake Foulger whom he had for visa reasons. Jake does follow Paris on Instagram, so there could be some truth to that rumor. Guess we will find out if it’s true when she makes her Below Deck debut.

As for when that will be, the odds are soon. Season 11 of Below Deck has almost hit the halfway point, which seems to be when the crew turnover begins to happen.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.