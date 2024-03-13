Below Deck spoilers: Captain Kerry has a major problem and the new guests fawn over Chef Anthony

Captain Kerry Titheradge faces his first major decision that has him addressing a constant problem on Below Deck Season 11.

The most recent episode ended with Bosun Jared Woodin and Deckhand Kyle Stillie waking up Captain Kerry.

It was really Jared stomping around like a child in his drunken state and his need to lecture Kyle in the middle of the night that woke the captain.

Bravo has given Below Deck fans a look at the next episode, which picks up right where the last one left off.

Needless to say, Captain Kerry is pissed and sends everyone to bed, but the damage has already been done.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

First thing in the morning Captain Kerry launches an investigation to get to the bottom of what happened.

Captain Kerry Titheradge has a major Below Deck problem

Jared wakes up walking around the St. David yacht, leading him to an interaction with Kyle, where they exchange pleasantries.

Via his confessional, Jared admits he doesn’t feel great about his actions the night before and reiterates the stress he’s been feeling lately. Through several flashbacks, we see the many issues Jared has had with his job and trying to keep in contact with his daughter.

The bosun knows he could have handled things better, but it seems to be too little too late for Jared. Captain Kerry calls Kyle to the bridge because he wants answers now.

Kyle speaks his truth, including revealing Jared barged into Barbie Pascual’s cabin without knocking or saying a word. The deckhand takes responsibility for his drunken actions, including making a tobacco mess.

Meanwhile, Barbie also shared her side of the story, leading to Captain Kerry worrying about her feeling threatened. She did not.

The captain also learns from Kyle that Jared was “slightly” threatening toward him.

This leaves Captain Kerry with a decision because Jared has become a real problem for him and others on the yacht.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, many firings occur this season, and Captain Kerry has to decide if Jared is the first crew member to be sent packing.

To watch the full preview video, click here.

Below Deck charter guests fawn over Chef Anthony Iracane

In other Below Deck spoiler news, Chef Anthony Iracane gets some much-deserved praise from the next group of charter guests. It’s lunchtime, shortly after the new group boards the St. David.

The guests gush over the food, leading Chief Stew Fraser Olender to share the praise with Anthony. After the meal has ended, Anthony comes out to meet the guests.

Not only do they fawn over his food but a couple of the ladies don’t hide their “love” for the Frenchman. One guest points out his nice eyebrows as they gush for Anthony.

Click here to check out that full spoiler video with Anthony earning mad props.

Season 11 of Below Deck has almost hit the halfway point, meaning the drama will be ramped up. Be sure to tune in to find out if Jared gets sent home and the aftermath of yet another drunken crew night out.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.