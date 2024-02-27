Below Deck star Barbie Pascual shocks Andy Cohen with savage diss, admits she had attitude on show

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual isn’t shy about speaking her mind, and that’s exactly what she did with Andy Cohen.

After a drama-filled episode of Below Deck where Fraser Olender wanted Barbie fired, she stopped by Watch What Happens Live.

Barbie appeared with Bosun Jared Woodin, and boy, did they have a lot to talk about with the host who likes to get all of the dirt.

The stew did not disappoint with her confidence or sassy attitude as she answered questions.

At one point, even Andy was taken aback by what Barbie said.

We have to admit, though, that Barbie was pretty funny and right at one point with her diss of the host.

Below Deck star Barbie Pascual shocks Andy Cohen with ‘savage’ diss

Things took an interesting turn on WWHL when Andy asked Barbie how she felt about Jared, telling Fraser, “Everyone wants a piece of Barbie.”

The stew didn’t miss a beat, replying, “I think he’s right,” causing Andy and the audience to erupt in laughter.

Her response reminded Andy of some other Bravo ladies he has to deal with because he wanted to know if she ever thought about being a Real Housewife.

“It’s my dream! Like, are you hiring? I don’t know if I have the funds,” she shot back before Andy reminded her that she lives on a boat.

Well, that remark only seemed to fire Barbie up, prompting her to remind Andy of some of his casting decisions in the past for the Real Housewives franchise.

“I mean, after Reality Von Tease, I feel like anybody can really,” Barbie responded.

Andy laughed but was also in shock as he stated, “Oh! Savage! Wow. Oh, my god. Read for filth on my own show.”

The clubhouse also got a good laugh – with Barbie eating up every minute of making an impression on the man who casts for the next show she wants to be on.

“Read for filth on my own show” Andy after Barbie brings up Reality Von Tease 😂😂 #belowdeck #wwhl #rhoslc https://t.co/kzLIDNtfKU — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) February 27, 2024

Along with dissing Andy, Barbie also owned up to having an attitude on Below Deck.

Barbie Pascual admits she had an attitude on Below Deck

There’s no question that Barbie’s attitude has been one hot topic on Below Deck Season 11. Fraser wants Barbie gone because of her attitude despite being good at her job.

One fan on Watch What Happens Live wondered if Barbie realized she had an attitude with Fraser after watching the show back.

“Oh, for sure. Watching back, I am shocked,” she said before adding. “Like, I know I have an attitude, but like, I live in my truth, so I think the truth is totally fine. But when I watch back, I am like, woah. It’s a lot.”

Andy agreed, prompting Barbie to expand on her answer with some words that were a bit surprising.

“It’s a big attitude. It needs to get checked, and I’m checking it,” Barbie declared.

Barbie Pascual showed Below Deck fans a different side of her on Watch What Happens Live.

The stew’s future on Below Deck remains unclear, especially after another fight with Fraser, but we must admit she was very entertaining in dissing Andy Cohen.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.