Does Cat quit Below Deck?

Does Cat quit on Below Deck? It’s a question Below Deck fans can’t help but ask as Season 11 nears the halfway point.

Stew Cat Baugh hasn’t had the easiest time on Below Deck, even with Fraser Olender and Captain Kerry Titheradge working hard to ensure she’s good.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans have sounded off on the way Cat gets treated with kid gloves while Barbie Pascual takes heat from Fraser.

This week, we saw Cat call home and cry over not vibing with the St. David group.

Thanks to the previews for next week’s episode of Below Deck, the rumor mill is buzzing that Cat will quit the hit-yachting show.

After all, it certainly doesn’t seem like Fraser will fire her, despite Cat lacking as a stew.

The entire season, Cat has felt on the outs even though others like Xandi Olivier and Fraser have gone out of their way to help her.

Based on the previews, Xandi is still losing it over Cat still not cleaning cabins correctly. It’s been three charters, and at this point, there shouldn’t still be this many issues with Cat’s performance as a stew.

All signs point to Cat quitting for her own mental health or Fraser giving her the option to resign instead of firing her.

This type of yachting doesn’t appear to be the right fit for Cat, who can’t really handle the pressure that comes with working on a boat like the St. David. Maybe she needs to focus on day charters close to home in Orange County, California.

Captain Kerry has previously stated that Below Deck Season 11 has a high crew turnover. The captain even feels like it broke a Below Deck record.

We feel confident that Cat doesn’t last the season, and as mentioned before, Fraser won’t fire her. That leaves Cat quitting, and it’s a safe bet she does it soon, like after or during the next charter.

Another emotional breakdown from Cat?



Cat Baugh isn’t the only Below Deck Season 11 crew member in trouble

Below Deck spoilers reveal that Captain Kerry has a major decision to make about Bosun Jared Woodin after his recent action. Jared’s drunken behavior not only woke up Captain Kerry but also had deckhand Kyle Stillie feeling a bit threatened.

Like Cat, Jared hasn’t had the easiest time on the St. David yacht.

Jared, too, struggled with his job, especially when it comes to calling distances. Not being able to contact Jared has affected Jared’s mindset, too, and rightfully so.

All of this, plus his drunken behavior, has really forced Captain Kerry to make a decision about the bosun. Those wondering if Jared does get fired can find out here.

In the meantime, make sure to keep watching Below Deck to find out if Stew Cat Baugh opts to leave.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.