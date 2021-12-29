Bao gives thanks to Ryan Ignasiak and fans after Zack split

Bao is feeling grateful for her friendship. Pic credit: Lifetime

Bao Huong Hoang has had quite the roller coaster since debuting on Married at First Sight Season 13.

Not only did Bao have one of the most challenging marriages of her season with MAFS ex-husband Johnny Lam, but she also had to endure another public MAFS breakup when it was revealed boyfriend Zack Freeman had allegedly been cheating on her with several women.

Many fans have been concerned for Bao’s wellbeing after all the heartbreak, but she recently shared a post where she appears to be in good spirits and grateful to those who care for her including her friend and fellow MAFS Season 13 castmate Ryan Ignasiak.

Bao sends her thanks to Ryan and Reddit fans

Bao took to her IG stories to share a smiley fresh-faced photo of herself holding a mug with an amusing phrase.

In the photo, Bao sat on an indoor swing and gave a cheery smile while wearing casual workout attire.

Bao held up her mug that humorously reads, “Oh, this calls for a spreadsheet” which calls back to Bao’s love of spreadsheets. During Married at First Sight Season 13, Bao revealed that she uses spreadsheets for most things in her life.

Along with the photo, Bao placed text over the photo that read, “Thank you @ryanignacho and Redditt fans!!!”

Bao also wrote, “Cheers to beer in a mug post ‘5k’ run.”

Pic credit: @wowforbao/Instagram

It appears Bao may be thanking Ryan and Reddit fans for their protection of her on social media.

Ryan is one of the few MAFS cast members who actively engage in Married at First Sight Reddit threads and has weighed in several times on Zack’s cheating allegations, with some fans even accusing Ryan of allegedly threatening the women that were coming forward about Zack’s infidelity by warning them to lawyer up.

While some of Ryan’s comments could appear to be in defense of Zack, it seems Bao still has a solid friendship with Ryan and is grateful for him during this time.

Bao and Ryan developed a friendship after Married at First Sight

During the Where Are They Now special, viewers learned of the various friend groups that formed amongst the cast.

MAFS Season 13 stars Myrla, Johnny, Rachel, and Brett all became friends and formed a volleyball team together.

Meanwhile, Bao, Zack, and Ryan developed a bond and often played pool together.

It’s likely their friend group has crumbled a bit now that Bao and Zack’s relationship has ended on such a sour note.

Despite Bao and Zack’s relationship ending, Bao seems to happily have maintained her friendship with Ryan and is moving on with her life after being let down by two MAFS men from one season.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5th at 8/7c on Lifetime.