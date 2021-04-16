Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson gets hot and heavy in Natascha Bessez music video

Mike Johnson starred as the love interest for Natascha Bessez in her music video for the song “Mula to La Luna.” Pic credit: YouTube

Mike Johnson, who was eliminated during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, got hot and heavy with singer Natascha Bessez in her music video for song Mula to La Luna.

Natascha is also a member of Bachelor Nation. She competed on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in 2020.

A clip from the official video was shared on Natascha’s official Instagram page seen below. In it, she and the handsome Bachelorette contestant cuddled and kissed to the beat of this deeply personal song.

In a separate Instagram upload, Natascha shared the meaning behind the song in the caption of her post.

“At the time we wrote it, (3 yrs ago) I was in love, deeply, with a person that made me feel as though there was nothing else I needed in the world. We didn’t need money, material things, not even a house, cuz being together, wherever that was, felt like home. We were the Kings and Queens of our own kingdom. Free on the open road.” she penned.

The singer and songwriter claimed that true wealth is the quality of your relationships, true happiness, purpose, and health.

Mike had no hesitation regarding the gig

In an interview for the official website from the producers of The Bachelor Franchise, Bachelor Nation, Mike shared his feelings about his work on the video.

“When she reached out, there was no hesitation at all. I knew we could make something great together,” Mike said of the experience.

“I’m a Bachelor Nation boy with a little bit of habanero spice to me. So, when Natascha hit me up, I was extremely elated and knew I had to be a part of it. I wanted to make her feel great,” he explained.

“Throughout the entire process, my thoughts were: ‘I am your muse, Natascha. Tell me what you want me to do. You’re the artist. I refuse to make anything less for you.’ I was really excited for that,” Mike admitted.

Did making the steamy clip light a romantic spark between Mike and Natascha?

Mike admitted that it was easy for him to get in a sexy vibe with her and to portray her love interest.

Natascha remarked that there were some scenes that were too steamy to make the final cut.

The singer said that a lot of the scenes shot in the motel room portion were cut because they “really went for it.”

“The song pressed play and we went in on each other. We had to stop ourselves a few times. Mike’s like, ‘You told me to go for it!’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, but we are shooting a different kind of video here.'” she quipped.

“I don’t think anyone is going to ever see those scenes. I think those are just for me and Mike,” Natascha claimed.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.