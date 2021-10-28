Bachelor in Paradise’s most surprising success story is Alana Milne and Chris Conran — See them now

Chris Conran and Alana Milne are still going strong after BIP exile. Pic credit: ABC

The last season of Bachelor in Paradise was a huge success in terms of couples that are still together today. What might come as a surprise though is this couple that is still together and enjoying each other’s company after their explosive exit from the show.

Chris Conran and Alana Milne were accused of joining the BIP cast for all the wrong reasons after Chris quickly dumped Jessenia Cruz as soon as Alana hit the beaches of Mexico. Chris has since offered up an apology to Jessenia and denied that he was dating Alana before the show.

The rest of the cast was upset because they felt that Chris used Jessenia to stay in Mexico while he wanted for Alana, a claim that the cast also made against Brendan Morais when he quickly dumped Natasha Parker as soon as Pieper James arrived.

And while those claims may or may not have been true, things didn’t look good for Alana and Chris as they exited the show when Alana wouldn’t even let Chris ride out with her.

Alana Milne and Chris Conran are still going strong

It’s been several months since Bachelor in Paradise was filmed and despite all the drama that went down in Mexico, it looks like Alana and Chris have been able to stand the test of time.

Recently, both halves of this BIP couple shared photos on their Instagram stories from what looks to have been a nice night out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They enjoyed a huge meal at Franck’s Restaurant, which is located in Salt Lake City, Utah. It looked so good that we can’t even be mad that Alana took a moment before eating to take pictures of the feast. Chris shared a photo of her taking a photo and tagged Alana.

Pic credit: @chrisconran/Instagram

They also showed close-up photos of each dish and it’s easy to see why they enjoyed dinner so much.

Pic credit: @chrisconran/Instagram

But the best picture is the one that Alana Milne shared and that Chris Conran reshared of him arriving home with a leftovers bag in hand. Chris loved the meal so much that he got full. So full that shared a picture of him with the buttons on his shirt nearly busting and she commented “he’s 6 mo’s pregnant.”

Pic credit: @chrisconran/Instagram

Chris and Alana love to show their love on social media

This certainly isn’t the first time that Chris and Alana have shared photos from their time together.

Just weeks ago, the pair made headlines for the same thing, as many Bachelor in Paradise fans couldn’t believe that they were still going strong.

It seems that they love using the phrase “Paradise is where I’m with you” because they used it in this most recent handful of date night photos but it’s not the first time.

A few weeks back, Alana shared photos of the pair to her Instagram stories and used the same phrase, with US Weekly capturing the sweet moment.

Last month, Monsters & Critics shared photos from another sweet date night and it’s safe to say, they love to eat good food together.

Alana and Chris are just one of the many successful Bachelor in Paradise couples this season. They are joined by three engaged couples; Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, and Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch. Also still together are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs as well as Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, and surprisingly, Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.