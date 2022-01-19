Bachelor in Paradise villain Jordan Kimball shares sweet message for new wife Christina

Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball has been talking about all of the drama that’s cooking up. Pic credit: ABC.

It is contestants like Jordan Kimball that keep the Bachelor franchise and fans on their toes. From arguments with fellow cast members and aggressive behavior to getting engaged and then allegedly cheated on, it didn’t take long for viewers to either love him or hate him.

First, he got eliminated from Becca’s Season of The Bachelorette after Becca couldn’t handle his pettiness– and his villain brand began. Second, he came on to Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 and got engaged to Jenna Cooper, but sadly it didn’t work out! Third, he came back for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 but ended up getting disqualified for fighting with another contestant- I mean, talk about a villain.

Jordan Kimball did a lovely proposal for Jenna

Although he did not always put his best foot forward, there have been hints of his true self, like in his sweet proposal to Jenna.

“Jenna, since you walked into Paradise I thought you were the prettiest girl in the world. You’ve taught me to believe in love at first sight. Fighting for you was the most confident thing I’ve ever done and that’s why I feel like we can take on the world together. You truly made me the lucky one and I can’t wait to build a family and to make all of your dreams come true. I’m a “one gal” type of guy and that one girl for me is you. Jenna Cooper, I’m madly in love with you. Will you marry me?”

Okay so, maybe that relationship didn’t work out, but how sweet are those words? Maybe he is not such a villain after all. Maybe he needed to practice letting out his emotional side so that when he met the one, he would be ready. Plus, Jenna treated him pretty poorly, in fact, she is for sure the villain of that relationship and Jordan deserves better.

Jordan met his now-wife, Christina Creedon Kimball, at LAX airport, where he helped her with her luggage. The two went on to date each other for a while before ultimately falling deep in love. We have to hand it to Jordan, Christina is a keeper. A special education teacher, overall sweetheart, and loving dog mom, Jordan is lucky to have snagged a woman like her.

Their Instagram pages are both full of romantic, heartwarming photos of their relationship. Not unlike a lot of other Bachelor alum, maybe Jordan just needed some time to find himself off-camera and decide what kind of man he wanted to be; a caring, well-spoken loving husband.

Jordan Kimball posted a sweet tribute to his new wife Christina

It's undeniable how much in love Jordan and Christina are. His villain days are most definitely behind him as he moves forwards and turns a new leaf. Some things will remain the same, say perhaps his ego, but now at least he has a solid understanding of how to do something that we all want in this world: how to love someone unconditionally.

This sweet message for his true love is just one of many more that are sure to come as they navigate being newlyweds.

“I promise you all of my affection for all of my years.” Jordan declared on social media.

And just like that, we fall in love with him a little bit more, maybe even enough to drop the villain headline- but who knows what’s next?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.