Bachelor in Paradise star Serena Pitt tries on wedding dresses, still engaged to Joe Amabile

One of Bachelor Nation’s most beloved couples is still alive and thriving.

Meeting on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, have stayed strong through the winter and their romance is still steamy as ever.

Still happily engaged, Serena recently teased her followers with a gorgeous wedding dress photoshoot that has Bachelor Nation wondering, when will Serena and Joe take the next step in their relationship?

Bachelor in Paradise star Serena Pitt tries on wedding dresses

Looking gorgeous in white, The Bachelor alum tried on luxurious gowns in a campaign with BHLDN weddings.

Serena’s first look featured a deep v-neck cut with lacy, intricate flowers embroidered throughout the dress to add a dainty touch all the way down to its stunning train.

The next style featured a simple yet stunning two-piece set that was classicly paired with nude lace-up heels.

Her last look was her most dramatic, while the dress featured a deep v-neck cut, the gown also included long beaded sleeves for an over-the-top romantic look.

What have Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt been up too?

As for Joe and Serena, their romance is going stronger than ever.

Recently returning from a trip to Mexico with fellow Season 7 couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb, it seems as if the latest chapter of Bachelor in Paradise was a hit when it comes to successful pairings.

While it’s been a few months since the show wrapped, the pair look more in love than ever. Joe confessed to Us Weekly, “To be honest, I don’t think we’re ever gonna get out of the honeymoon phase.”

Sharing some plans for the future, Grocery Store Joe continued, “We’re moving in together soon and, I mean, everything couldn’t be going any better.

As for their current living situation, being in two different countries, the pair have yet to officially lay down roots.

“It really just comes down to what makes the most sense for the relationship and our lives professionally,” Serena explained. “I mean, his home right now is Chicago. Mine’s Toronto, so we obviously have connections to those cities, but we also travel a lot, so we’ll figure it out. But undecided right now.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.