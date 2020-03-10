Bachelor In Paradise star Ashley Salter welcomes second child with her husband Austin Brannen

Ashley Salter has welcomed a new baby into the world.

The Season 19 constant from The Bachelor and Season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise is now a mother of two children.

She had the child with her husband, Austin Brannen.

You may remember Ashley from Bachelor In Paradise as the woman who thought the birds and crabs were talking to her.

Many suspected that something was wrong with her, but others enjoyed her humor on the show. Needless to say, she didn’t find love in Mexico.

Ashley Salter welcomes baby girl

Ashley announced the news of her baby girl’s arrival this weekend on Instagram, revealing that her name was Kennedy.

The little girl joins her big brother Brooks Hartman, who is currently three-and-a-half years old.

On Instagram, Ashley revealed that the baby girl is the sweetest new addition to the family and said that the whole family was so happy that the little princess had arrived.

Ashley shared a handful of photos on her Instagram from the hospital, sharing those beautiful intimate moments of them as parents of two.

Ashley Salter found love after Bachelor In Paradise

Ashley was first competing for Chris Soules’ heart on The Bachelor and then briefly dated Dan Cox on Bachelor In Paradise.

However, she announced her engagement to Brannen back in 2015. He works as a real estate agent, and she works as a hairstylist.

The two got married in 2016 after welcoming their first child, Brooks.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Ashley and Austin dated before she ventured into the Bachelor world. The two met while they were students at Auburn University, but broke up before she went on the show.

At some point after returning home from filming in Mexico, the two rekindled their romance. Unlike other Bachelor contestants, Ashley stayed out of the spotlight.

Based on her Instagram, she appears to be living a down-to-earth life with her husband and now two children. Given her current situation, she probably won’t be making her way back to a Bachelor show.

Ashley isn’t the only Bachelor Nation celebrity to have a child. In more recent news, veteran couple Holly and Blake from Bachelor Pad finally had a baby after years of infertility struggles.

Back in Mary 2019, Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren welcomed their daughter to the world after finding love on The Bachelor.

Unlike so many couples before them, they got married and had a baby after leaving the show.

Bachelor In Paradise returns this summer.