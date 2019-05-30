Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham’s baby name revealed as Bachelor couple welcome little girl

Arie Luyendyk Jr and his wife, Lauren Burnham, have welcomed their first child into the world. Arie, who revealed he was an emotional wreck in his Instagram Stories, documented the birth every few hours, sharing that Lauren was doing great. And yesterday, Wednesday, May 29, they welcomed their little baby girl.

The couple shared photos of the little bundle of joy on social media and it didn’t take long for the likes to rack up. As they had been honest about the birthing process, the couple also revealed their girl’s name.

On Instagram, Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham revealed that they have named their baby Alessi Ren Luyendyk.

Lauren explains that she was born at 2:09 pm in the afternoon. The baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces. She measured 20 inches long. Burnham also described her as being sweet and calm and said that both parents are madly in love with her. Arie Luyendyk Jr also opened up about his baby girl, sharing a beautiful photo of the first time his daughter looked at him.

Arie and Lauren shared the news that they were having a baby girl back in November 2018, even though they originally thought that they were having a baby boy. In January 2019, they revealed that they had learned that they were expecting a daughter.

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning, we were both hoping that we were having a girl. I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does. I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first,” Lauren revealed to US Weekly at the time.

