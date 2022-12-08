Bachelor in Paradise: Michael and Danielle gush over what they love most about each other

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby reveal their favorite things about each other. Pic credit: ABC

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby are deeply in love and not afraid to show it.

Although this year’s Bachelor in Paradise was a rollercoaster from start to finish, the relationship between Michael and Danielle became a “light at the end of the tunnel” for many viewers.

Danielle was brought in to meet Michael a few episodes into the season, and the two immediately connected over the tragic losses they had faced in their lives.

Although Michael didn’t propose to Danielle in the finale, the two left happily together with plans for Danielle to meet Michael’s son and continue their relationship outside of Paradise. Michael then revealed to Danielle — for the first time — that he was in love with her during the show’s reunion.

Now that they are able to publicly show their affection, the two have been gushing over each other on social media and sharing exciting future plans, including Danielle moving to Michael’s city.

While recently appearing on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the two shared their favorite things about each other.

Get your tissues ready.

Michael Allio says his favorite thing about Danielle Maltby

When it comes to what Michael appreciates about Danielle, he said his perspective has changed a lot since filming BIP.

Now, he is able to see her in her natural, “real life” state, and he said his favorite thing about her is that “she’s the type of person that all her friends call when they’re sick and when they need help.”

“She’s the one that shows up. That’s what you’re looking for in a partner all the time, are people that show up when it matters and people who answer the phone call when you need them,” he explained.

Danielle reciprocated the sentiment by sharing her favorite thing about Michael, which she says made her fall for him even more.

What does Danielle love about Michael since filming Bachelor in Paradise?

Danielle answered the question herself, explaining how seeing Michael as a father was the thing that left her “shocked in a good way.”

“Actually watching Michael parent made me fall, like, so much more in love with him,” Danielle said as Michael started to tear up.

Danielle described Michael as a “calming, validating force” when it comes to how he is as a parent, also explaining how Michael had to take on both “motherly” and “fatherly” duties when his late wife Laura passed a few years ago.

“That’s the greatest compliment I could ever get,” Michael said back.

It’s clear that if these two continue on the path they’re on, a proposal may not be too far away after all.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.