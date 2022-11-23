Bachelor in Paradise couple Danielle and Michael gush over each other after saying ‘I love you’

She admitted that she felt “unprepared” to meet him, but she felt a warmness from him that immediately put her at ease.
“I felt like I couldn’t stop looking at you but I was scared to meet your eye’s in the same second out of fear you’d see all the guarded parts of me at once. I wanted to run away and shrink and simultaneously be around you,” she wrote.
Danielle continued to describe their growth as “wild” by saying they have come so far in only six months together.
She explained, “Hope and a million conversations, belly laughs, patience and honest tears have let our guards come down. You are the easiest to love. You are solid, unwavering, passionate and safe. You are my favorite place to land.”
Michael shares follow-up post after saying ‘I love you’ on Bachelor in Paradise reunion
After admitting that he had only said the words “I love you” to his late wife, Laura, Danielle was visibly shocked when he said it to her for the first time last night.
Since he finally shared his feelings on national television, he then took to Instagram to reciprocate Danielle’s sentiment in letting her know how much she means to him.
With another lengthy caption, Michael first explained the incredibly difficult obstacles he faced during his previous attempts at finding love.
“Danielle carries a kind of love that most never find. It’s deeply embedded in her and something she generously hands out to everyone she encounters. You can feel it when she enters the room. It’s magical… I’m lucky,” he revealed.
He continued by listing Danielle’s qualities, including how empathetic, funny, smart, and caring she is.
“We share a tragic past that we will carry with us forever but one that will never define us. As we look into our rear view with a smile and anxiously await what lies ahead, I now know for certain, I’m glad to be walking down this road less traveled with you,” Michael wrote.
He finished his post with the line that surely captured the hearts of Bachelor Nation when he said it on the finale — “Time to light a fire with the love they left behind.”
