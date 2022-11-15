Bachelor in Paradise: Logan Palmer teases his relationship status with ‘acquired taste’ comment

Logan Palmer threw subtle shade during a recent social media Q&A. Pic credit: ABC

Although Bachelor in Paradise isn’t over quite yet, Logan Palmer is dropping subtle hints that the show may not have worked out for him.

Currently, Season 8 viewers are watching Logan figure out his relationship with Kate Gallivan as she demands needing “more” from him.

During Monday night’s episode, newcomer Lyndsey Windham expressed interest in Logan, but the orange Honda-driving non-Equinox member decided to remain faithful to his relationship with Kate.

However, we all know that Bachelor in Paradise isn’t filmed in real-time — and many of the contestants head to their social media platforms while the show airs to clear up any misconceptions and answer fan questions.

Last night, Logan offered an Instagram Q&A to his followers, where one of them chimed in to make a blanket statement about him as a BIP hot commodity.

“Not a question. But you’re taste in women stinks,” one viewer wrote.

Logan Palmer agrees that he hasn’t ‘acquired a taste’ for the right women

Along with a selfie that screamed the phrase “it is what it is,” Logan replied back, “It’s an acquired taste that I haven’t even acquired.”

Pic credit: @loganseagull/Instagram

Logan was also asked if he regretted his decision to not accept a date from new arrival Lyndsey, which he simply accompanied with a crying face meme.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although he may not have said it, the meme infers that Logan may think of Lyndsey as “the one that got away.”

Pic credit: @loganseagull/Instagram

Logan Palmer confronts Kate Gallivan’s actions on Bachelor in Paradise

After Logan chatted with Lyndey upon arrival, Kate brought him aside to show that she was surprised he even “entertained” the idea of pursuing her.

Logan reassured Kate that he was only interested in her — but not without a fight. He continued to say that he felt Kate was unappreciative of his actions and looked down on him.

With Kate’s negative comments about Logan’s age, maturity, and financial status, it was no surprise to hear Logan voice his concerns.

“I feel like you’re disappointed and critical and frustrated with me constantly,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s like a defense thing where like, it feels like you look down on me in some way when you talk like that.”

However, Kate just assumed that Logan was still simply resentful about her previously accepting a date from Hayden “eons ago.” Yes, her words.

More to come on tonight’s episode, where fans will likely see more drama unfold between the unpredictable pair.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.