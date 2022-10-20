Bachelor in Paradise ladies show off dance moves 

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 star Brittany Galvin shares a fun video with BIP costars. Pic credit: @lilgalvin/Instagram

Brittany Galvin and three of her Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 costars showed off their beauty and moves in a recent video.

Brittany was joined by costars Sierra Jackson, Jill Chin, and Hunter Haag, who recently celebrated her birthday.

Jill and Brittany are still appearing on Bachelor in Paradise; however, Hunter and Sierra’s journey has come to an end.

Hunter was one of the first three women eliminated during the first rose ceremony, and Sierra self-eliminated after Michael Allio chose not to pursue her further.

Despite Hunter and Sierra’s BIP experience, the ladies appeared in great spirits for their recent dance video.

The four each appeared in different locations for the video as they danced to Juju on That Beat by Zayion McCall.

Bachelor Nation ladies bust a move in stylish attire

Brittany Galvin took to Instagram to share her dance video in honor of Hunter Haag’s birthday.

Hunter turns 30 this month, and she celebrated early with Bachelor Nation stars in downtown Nashville.

The ladies complied clips of them dancing for a fun video.

The video opened with Brittany strutting on an outdoor path in a little black dress with short sleeves.

Brittany completed her look with black boots, a sleek small purse, and sunglasses as she approached the camera and swiped to a clip of Sierra Jackson dancing.

Sierra wowed in jeans and a black crop top that accentuated her toned figure. She body-rolled to the music while wearing flawless makeup, hoop earrings, and her hair slicked back in a bun.

The video then cut to birthday girl Hunter, who shimmied with her hands behind her back and later above her head as she sang along to the music. Hunter danced while baring skin in a white crop top and short shorts.

Finally, the video shows Jill Chin dancing to Juju on That Beat in a black strapless crop top and short shorts. Jill completed her look with a black cowboy hat and red cowboy boots.

Brittany captioned the post, “hbd hunter.”

Jill Chin strikes a pose in cowboy boots

Jill took to Instagram to share more photos in her cowboy hat and boots.

In the opening photo, Jill smiled on a set of stairs with trees and a cloudy sky behind her.

Jill showed off her figure in her strapless top and black leather shorts.

In the second slide, Jill squatted while pursing her lips at the camera with her red boots visible. In the final photo, Jill shared an emoji with a cowboy hat.

She captioned the post, “They always say yee haw but they never say haw yee.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.