Bachelor in Paradise fans slam Kate Gallivan after dramatic refusal of Logan’s rose

There’s no doubt that the first half of this season’s Bachelor in Paradise finale had viewers watching with open jaws last night.
Especially after Kate Gallivan ended her relationship with Logan Palmer, seemingly the exact way many fans had expected.
The two have had their fair share of ups and downs on the beach, and even though they have been going in circles for weeks with roundabout conversations, they made it to the season’s final rose ceremony.
With Logan confident in giving away his rose to Kate to infer that he wanted to be in a relationship outside of Paradise, the feeling was clearly not (and possibly never) reciprocated.
Kate took the opportunity to give a speech to Logan in which she flipped the script and told Logan he was the one with a slew of negative qualities.