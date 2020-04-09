Bachelor In Paradise could still happen this summer: Here’s what we know

Bachelor In Paradise is one of the biggest shows of the summer on ABC.

But this summer, the programming could look a lot different.

While Bachelor In Paradise usually doesn’t film for another few months, the coronavirus pandemic could change the filming schedule.

Usually, Bachelor Nation members fly to a resort in Mexico with the hopes of finding love.

But given the state of the world right now, that may not be a possibility in a few months.

Bachelor In Paradise may still happen

Bachelor In Paradise is a huge hit for ABC, and the network doesn’t appear interested in shutting down production.

According to Reality Steve‘s new podcast, the delayed production for The Bachelorette is a top priority. Rather than filming next month, production could be moved to July and August with a premiere date in September.

Steve admits that he doesn’t have all the answers about Bachelor In Paradise.

Right now, none of the contestants would be able to travel to Mexico to the iconic resort. Additionally, there would be the issue of a possible spread of coronavirus if the contestants haven’t been tested.

Like Steve reveals for The Bachelorette, Bachelor In Paradise could happen if all of the contestants were screened prior to filming and everyone was kept in a resort on lockdown.

The biggest issue would be the location.

A few weeks ago, we guessed that Bachelor In Paradise could be affected if the spread of coronavirus wasn’t contained. Now, our guesses are coming true, as the country shows no signs of opening up anytime soon.

Bachelor In Paradise isn’t the only show affected

Of course, coronavirus is affecting more than just Bachelor In Paradise.

The Bachelorette is the primary show affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the show was shut down, producers had filmed a few scenes in Sacramento. The day before Clare Crawley was set to meet her men, the production shut down.

At the time, it was expected that they would only be shut down for a week or two, but it is closer to a month now.

ABC hasn’t revealed any details in regards to how things would unfold. Steve reports that these are just theories he’s hearing about how ABC is planning on handling everything moving forward.

As for The Bachelor 2021, that could still go ahead on its regular schedule, as that usually films in the fall.

Bachelor In Paradise could still be happening this summer.