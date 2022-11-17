Bachelor in Paradise: Brittany Galvin speaks out against cyberbullying after last night’s episode

Brittany Galvin is speaking out after last night’s episode had fans talking. Pic credit: ABC

Brittany Galvin spoke up against internet critics after last night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise caused a rumble on social media.

Season 8 has undoubtfully been a rollercoaster of a season so far, and this week’s episodes were no different in terms of drama.

Last night especially, BIP viewers watched so much unfold between several of the couples — before, during, and even after their Sadie Hawkins dance.

From Logan and Kate’s confusing conversations to Ency begging Andrew not to leave the beach, fans were not shy to give their opinions on various social platforms.

In doing so, current contestant Brittany felt it was necessary to take matters into her own hands and remind her followers that although the Paradise cast may seem like fictional characters at times, they’re still “real people.”

Brittany has been a part of this season since the first episode, and fans can expect to see more of her and Tyler Norris’ developing relationship as they will be featured during next week’s two-part finale.

Brittany Galvin urges followers to stop cyberbullying after Tuesday’s episode

Taking to her Instagram Stories after last night’s airing, Brittany made it clear that she was going to do her part in preventing online hate.

“Friendly reminder that public figures aren’t any less human than you,” she wrote. “Real people are reading your commentary on their social media.”

Pic credit: @lilgalvin/Instagram

She continued, “We have seen the devastating effects that cyberbullying has on mental health. In a world filled with so much negativity, contribute to positivity instead.”

After being a problem-free contestant all season and using her platform to speak out against cyberbullying, it’s no wonder fans wish to see more of Brittany on their television screens.

Fans are rooting for Brittany and Tyler Norris on Bachelor in Paradise

After a fiasco of a date with “Pizza Pete” and an attempted relationship with Andrew Spencer, Brittany has since sparked up a strong connection with Tyler Norris that will seemingly take them through to the end.

Although their romance may have started later than some of the other couples, as Tyler was introduced during the show’s “Split Week,” fans have expressed that they want to see more of their relationship aired.

Viewers were in for a treat last night, as the two went on a one-on-one date and had the chance to talk about what a potential life would look like outside of Paradise.

It’s obvious that there is something special between Brittany and Tyler, and fans can expect to see what they decide to do as Paradise comes to a close next week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.