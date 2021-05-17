Bachelor alum Sarah Herron announces engagement: ‘I’d wait a lifetime all over again’

Sarah Herron announces her engagement and reveals that the timing worked out exactly as it was meant to be. Pic credit: ABC

Former The Bachelor contestant Sarah Herron announced that her boyfriend Dylan Brown proposed to her on Saturday, May 15.

Sarah shared the big announcement on her Instagram account on Sunday, May 16.

She posted a collage of pictures in celebration of her engagement. She posed with Dylan selfie-style in the first picture while holding up her new diamond ring. Their dog joined them for the second picture.

In the next couple of pictures, Sarah rode in a boat with her friends while she concluded the collage with a picture of herself holding up a celebratory champagne flute.

Sarah revealed in the caption that Dylan took her to their favorite spot to propose.

“We are thrilled to share the announcement of our engagement! In our favorite place, with close friends and Rio, Dylan popped the question in front of Mount Sopris,” she wrote.

Sarah is grateful for the timing of her engagement

Sarah may have not found love on The Bachelor or Bachelor in Paradise, but she’s ultimately grateful for the way it worked out, even if it took longer than she initially hoped.

“To everyone who thinks life has to go in one particular order, or by a specific time… IT DOESN’T,” she stated in the caption of her post. “I’d wait a lifetime all over again—through the heartbreaks, years of self-work and countless rose ceremonies—to end up with this person. We make each other better, we have so much fun and we’re going to become parents together, so we decided to do the damn thing!”

The couple first started dating in 2017. They met after she had hired him as a videographer for a retreat that she went on with friends.

Since it was an all-female retreat, the two waited until the afternoon after the retreat for their first date and the rest is history.

Dylan also celebrated the engagement

Dylan announced that he proposed to Sarah in his own Instagram post.

He posted a picture of himself down on one knee in front of Sarah paired with a beautiful, mountainous background.

In the caption of the picture, he endearingly described his fiance as “strong,” “creative,” “beautiful” and “patient.”

He also wrote that he was able to foresee this moment from early on in their relationship four years ago.

Sarah chimed in with her own victorious comment in the comments section.

“Wahoo!!!! I can’t believe you said that at Tequila’s Mexican restaurant and here we are now. CRAZY!!! I love you!” She exclaimed.

Pic credit: @dylan.h.brown/Instagram

This comes as fellow Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson also accepted a proposal from her now-fiance Oula Palve.

Congrats to all the happy, newly engaged Bachelor Nation stars!

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.