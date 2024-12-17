Avery from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days finally found out what is wrong

Avery Mills has been experiencing chronic health issues for quite some time and was unable to get a diagnosis.

However, the 90-Day Fiance: Before the 90-Day alum can finally put a name to her ailment—it’s lupus.

A few weeks ago, Avery detailed her health struggles after visiting the ER and going into septic shock while there.

A CAT scan showed lymph nodes under her ribs, which hinted at a rare form of blood cancer known as lymphoma.

Avery later discovered she didn’t have cancer, but the nightmare wasn’t over, as she had five infections and had to be quarantined.

However, the former TLC star can finally start the road to healing now that her illness has been identified.

It’s unfortunate news, but Avery was admittedly excited in the video posted on social media as she shared an update with her followers.

Avery Mills has been diagnosed with lupus

The former 90 Day Fiance star responded to an Instagram user who thought she was lying about being sick.

Unfortunately, Avery was suffering, and they couldn’t pinpoint the cause of her ongoing health issues.

She trusted her gut and eventually sought the opinion of MD and FACR Rheumatologist Nick Tyris, who she tagged in the post.

That visit was the best decision Avery could have made, as she noted in her Instagram video, “I got diagnosed fully today.”

“I can’t believe I’m so excited to be diagnosed with lupus, but now I know what it is and how the treatment’s going to go,” she exclaimed, admitting that the lupus diagnosis was unexpected.

However, Avery said she’s been in a lot of pain for quite some time, and now she can get the necessary treatments to start feeling like herself again.

She thanked the New Jersey doctor who correctly diagnosed her and encouraged her followers to trust their instincts and seek a second opinion.

The 90 Day Fiance star has concerns about her diagnosis

While Avery is relieved to discover what’s been happening with her body, she has a significant concern.

“Unfortunately, my lupus does affect my kidneys,” the 90 Day Fiance alum told her followers, asking them to pray for her. “I’m a little bit worried about that.”

For now, Avery’s kidneys are fine, but her liver is not doing well, but it’s not all bad news, as she revealed her liver is “self-healing.”

Hopefully, Avery’s illness won’t affect her ability to have kids with her husband, Omar Albakour, as the couple wants at least four kids.

We’re wishing Avery luck in getting her lupus under control so that she can start her motherhood journey.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.