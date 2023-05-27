Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s daughter Ember graduates from preschool — See the pics

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff officially have a preschool graduate on their hands!

It’s that time of year when graduates everywhere are walking across the stage to receive their diplomas and celebrate graduation parties.

In Audrey and Jeremy’s case, their 5-year-old daughter, Ember, isn’t quite there yet, but she celebrated her graduation from preschool.

Audrey shared some photos to her Instagram Story ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, showing Ember staying busy for her big day.

The future kindergartner posed on the deck of their Oregon home, holding a sign that read, “Ember’s Last Day of Pre K Age 6, 6.24.”

Audrey realized that she put the wrong date and captioned the pic, “Will have to retake these with the correct date…summer is apparently on my mind.”

In another slide, Ember proved that she doesn’t suffer from stage fright as she performed alongside her classmates as they sang a choreographed number for their parents.

Ember is a preschool graduate. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

“Nothing cuter than preschool spring sing,” Audrey wrote over the photo.

Ember posed for a pic with her teacher in another slide, and after the activities at school, Audrey and Jeremy graciously invited everyone back to their home to celebrate.

“When you invite the whole preschool class over after graduation to celebrate and play and the teachers make a surprise appearance,” Audrey captioned a photo of Ember and a classmate enjoying the warm Oregon weather.

Audrey and Jeremy invited Ember’s entire pre-k class to their home to celebrate. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

While LPBW fans await official word from TLC about another season of the show, Audrey and Jeremy are staying busy with their lives after saying goodbye to filming for reality TV in 2018.

Audrey and Jeremy are focused on family and building their businesses after walking away from LPBW

Jeremy announced the news in 2018, when Ember was still a baby, noting that he and Audrey wanted to pursue other “exciting stuff in the works.”

Although she no longer films for LPBW, Audrey keeps her millions of Instagram followers in the loop regarding her and Jeremy’s personal life. Recently during a Q&A, Audrey called out the producers of LPBW, claiming that she and Jeremy were forced to “create” drama and “perform” for the cameras in their storylines.

“Redoing things or filming scenes to help make the storyline make sense was so hard for me especially postpartum with a newborn,” Audrey said of why she chose to stop filming. “It was just the right time for us to part.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.