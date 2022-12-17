Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt share their future baby plans and fertility struggles

Kevin and his wife Astrid open up about their fertility issues and future family planning. Pic credit: @astridloch/Instagram

After life has surely thrown a few curveballs their way, Bachelor in Paradise couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt revealed they are currently planning for their second child.

Fans will remember seeing the Bachelor Nation stars develop their relationship on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise back in 2018.

Since then, the couple has settled in Kevin’s home country of Canada, where they welcomed their first child, August, in November of 2021.

While having to push their wedding date back due to the pandemic and the birth of their son last year, the two were finally able to tie the knot at the end of October.

As their son just celebrated his first birthday, Kevin and Astrid recently opened up about their plans for more children as they gave fans an insight into the fertility struggles they faced in the past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The two appeared on the Click Bait podcast this week, where they revealed the news that they are going in for their second IVF transfer in January and hope to have a second child by next December.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch share fertility struggles

Astrid explained that after going through the process of freezing her eggs and insemination, the couple obtained three “Grade A” embryos. Now, after having their son August, they are left with two chances to obtain a successful pregnancy.

She said that originally after a year of trying to get pregnant, she and Kevin sought help from a fertility doctor, where they learned that Astrid’s chances of having another ectopic pregnancy were very high.

Although their doctor said they could try for another six months or so, Kevin and Astrid decided to “get ahead of it” due to their age and willingness to go through the process of IVF.

Now, with a one-year-old son and a wedding under their belts, the two are hopeful as they prepare for their second round of IVF.

Kevin and Astrid on their magical wedding day

Although they had to push it back a few times, the BIP couple finale finally said their “I dos” in Sarasota, Florida this October.

Astrid said the planning part of the wedding was “intense,” but the day of the ceremony was “all worth it.”

“It was honestly the second best day, I can’t say it was the best day because we have August, but second best day,” she said.

Kevin said that they most likely would have made the ceremony smaller if they had known back in 2020, when they originally planned it, that they would have a 1-year-old son in attendance.

While it may have been quite a bit to handle, the two were excited that August was able to be a part of his parents’ special day.

“Those pictures are always gonna be my favorite where it’s the three of us,” Astrid said.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.