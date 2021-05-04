Ashley Snowden says she’s ‘experiencing hardships,’ addressed troll who told her ‘your home life is a mess’

When a troll called out Ashley for her “mess” of a home life, she fired back. Pic credit: TLC

Seeking Sister Wife star Ashley Snowden said she’s “experiencing hardships” when she responded to a troll who commented on one of her posts telling Ashley that her “home life is a mess.”

Ashley and her husband, Dimitri Snowden, have made headlines recently for alleged domestic abuse against one of their potential sister wives, Christeline Petersen.

Christeline filed for protective orders from both Dimitri and Ashley back in January, alleging physical, sexual and verbal abuse. Both restraining orders were dissolved by a judge last week after they faced off in court.

Petersen claimed that Dimitri slammed her head into a headboard and choked her during sex. She also claimed that Ashley was verbally abusive, called her names, and refused to let her leave the home they shared with Dimitri.

Ashley shared a cryptic post, alluding to her family’s alleged abuse scandal

Yesterday, Ashley shared a cryptic post that alluded to the alleged abuse scandal. She included a close-up pic of a bird’s feather with a ladybug sitting on it.

She captioned her lengthy post, “Moonday vibes, Instafam…As I move through new phases in my personal life, and in speaking with some of you, it’s on my heart to express an understanding that I have about spirituality. It’s my perspective, so take what resonates and leave the rest. Always.”



“First and foremost, spirituality isn’t something you try on. It’s innate. We are all spiritual beings; it’s just that some people are remembering and standing in this knowing, some people are abusing and misusing their knowing, and some people simply do not know (and a combination of all of these),” she added.

Ashley talked about spirituality and told her followers to ‘keep going’

She addressed the hardship she has faced recently, writing, “It’s important to understand that spirituality doesn’t absolve you of darkness, negativity, and hardships. In fact, it may make you more prone these things because as you grow spiritually, your receptivity and sensitivity to what’s going on in the world, increases. You may also attract all types of energy into your cypher— those who want what they perceive you have, and those who want to take what you have (not just the material, but things like joy and peace).”

“You may become more aware of your tribe (or people who feel like home) or you may notice you feel more isolated or a desire to be alone,” she continued. “It is never the job of anyone outside of yourself, to help you “become spiritual” or to heal you into your spirituality.”

“However, there are people along your journey who will intentionally and unwittingly support your growth, healing, and spiritual aptitude. Remember these people come in many forms: friends, enemies, partners, spouses, exes, teachers, gurus, ancestors, spirit guides, God(s),” she stated.

“People who believe that only certified practitioners are healers or spiritual guides, may be in for a rude awakening. Additionally, these people are often transient in your life, meaning they appear when needed but may not stay past their purpose,” she added. “Practicing detachment helps with this transience (the coming and going of people/situations in your life).”



She concluded, “The most important thing to remember about spirituality is that everything you need is inside of you. Others/situations may help to reveal and reflect back to you, what is already known within. Keep going… #theladybug and #thepelicanfeather.”

One follower slams Ashley

One of Ashley’s followers insulted her parenting skills.

Although Ashley limited comments on her post, she allowed one of her followers to comment the following: “Not sure your words mean much when your home life is a mess. Take care of your children.”

Ashley Snowden responded to a comment about her home life and her children. Pic credit: @ashleyksnowden/Instagram

Ashley responded to the comment, and said she’s ‘experiencing hardships’

The 38-year-old polygamous mother of three responded, “You clearly missed the point. It’s because I’m experiencing hardships that these words came through. But your life must be pristine. That’s the only excuse for such a response.”

Vanessa Cobbs, who divorced the Snowdens via text message, has also spoken out about the alleged abuse incidents. Vanessa indirectly broke her silence about the Snowden’s in a cryptic post of her own.

In addition, Tayler Middleton, another of the Snowden’s potential sister wives featured on this season of the show, has shown her support for Christeline, as well as calling for Seeking Sister Wife to be canceled.

She posted a picture of a crumpled up piece of paper being thrown into a trash can and captioned the pic, “FOH! I said WTF I said! I know too much to be silenced!” and included the hashtag #CANCELseekingsisterwife.

Many fans of the show believe that the Snowden’s made all of their potential sister wives sign NDA’s (non-disclosure acts), hence their limited comments on the topic.

In fact, one of Tayler’s friends, actress Ariadne Joseph, spoke out on Tayler’s post about NDA’s being used.

There hasn’t been any official word on whether the NDA accusations are true, and Dimitri has remained tightlipped since the reports.

Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.