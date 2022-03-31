Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico share their views on the Boston couples after latest MAFS episode

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico speak on Boston couples. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 5, couple Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico know all too well about marrying strangers, and now they’re speaking on the Boston cast.

Following an exciting episode last night, the couple shared their views on the good, the bad, and the ugly side of these MAFS hopefuls.

Ashley and Anthony rank among the MAFS success stories following their 2017 stint on the show, and they had some interesting insights to share.

Which Boston couple has Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico confused?

The Married at First Sight alums kicked off their review with Noi and Steve, who had some hiccups in the last episode.

Noi can’t seem to move past that Steve doesn’t have a full-time job. She also dropped a bomb about not wanting them to live together full time even if they say yes on decision day.

However, in their recap for PEOPLE, Ashley and Anthony noted that “Steve and Noi can make it. They just need to work on the give-and-take of their relationship.”

As for what they can do to fix their issues, the pair said, “Steve needs to get a job, and I’m sure they can both figure out the household stuff. The only reason she wants to live on her own after decision day is to force Steve to get a job because she won’t have someone to fall back on.”

Meanwhile, one couple has Anthony confused, Jasmina and Michael, who he thinks have more of a friendship than a marriage.

“I just can’t figure these two out,” he admitted. “Sometimes it seems like they could do so well, but at other times, it feels like they are doomed.”

As for Ashley, she finds it unfortunate that Jasmina doesn’t have feelings for Michael because “when they are good, they are super cute together.”

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are not impressed with Olajuwon Dickerson

The Married at First Sight stars continued their evaluation of the couples, and let’s just say Ashley is not impressed with Olajuwon.

“I feel bad for Katina. If I were her, I would’ve left by now. I’m really confused as to what she sees in Olajuwon,” said Ashley bluntly.

She added, “I give Katina props for her patience, though.”

Meanwhile, Anthony doesn’t think all hope is lost for Olajuwon and Katina, and he noted, “These two can make it, but it has to be a joint relationship, not solely based on how Olajuwon wants it.”

As for the controversial Mark and Lindsey, Anthony calls them “Mrs. Tornado and Mr. Volcano!”

He thinks that “Mark is not into Lindsey” because “she’s too much out of his comfort zone for him to handle,” and Ashley doesn’t think they will make it either.

She commented on the family photo they took in the last episode and noted, “I have a feeling it will probably be the last one.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.