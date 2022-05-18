Ashley Jones celebrates the one-year opening of her salon and shames Teen Mom 2 for not airing it on the show

Ashley Jones celebrates her salon anniversary and slams Teen Mom 2 production. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones has had her share of ups and downs as this season of Teen Mom 2 has filmed and aired.

She and her husband, Bar Smith, have come a long way since they first appeared on the Teen Mom Family Reunion special and had a sit-down with Dr. Bryant, the therapist.

Ashley even got upset during the filming of Teen Mom 2 when she and Bar’s relationship was up in the air because that’s all people wanted to talk about, including her production, her mom, and her sister.

She kept trying to tell the cameras and her family that there was more to her than just she and Bar; she is a person by herself, she is a mom, and she is opening her own business. But she was frustrated that the only thing being asked about what she and Bar.

Ashley Jones talks more about her success as a businesswoman

Ashley recently posted a few photos from the one-year anniversary of her salon, Arie Beauty Studio, opening and discussed how it really appalled her that this moment was filmed but not aired on the show.

In fact, she captioned her photos by saying, “I was very hurt that this scene was NOT shown because all while possibly going through a divorce I was focused and persistent in my business, and THAT is a story to be shown. Nevertheless I am grateful for them putting me in a place to be able to really grow and build.”

Ashley opened the salon with her friend, who is pictured with her own daughter in Ashley’s first photo of the post. Ashley and Bar’s daughter, Holly, stood with Ashley.

In the second picture, Ashley could be seen posing with her mom and her sister, Chris, who have openly supported her career and her decisions, except when she decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine; Ashley’s mom was not on board with that.

The final picture showed Ashley and her good friend and business partner clinking glasses of champagne in celebration and pride for themselves and their success.

Moms from the franchise comment on Ashley’s post

The very first to comment on Ashley’s post was her co-star from Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry. Kail wrote, “I understand this feeling – but you know that you guys have this to be proud of whether mtv acknowledges it or not. Proud of you!!! Cheers to success all 2022!”

Dr. Bryant, the therapist fans saw on the Teen Mom Family Reunion helping the moms and their significant others through individual, and group discussions, was the next to post. She gave Ashley three hand-clapping emojis and three red heart emojis.

Mackenzie McKee, another mom from the franchise, stated, “You ladies look stunning (red heart) we all know how it feels to not have the accomplishments shown (crying face emoji).”

While Ashley has had her own struggles to overcome, it seems like now she is stable and thriving as an individual, as a mom, as a wife, and also as a successful business owner.

