Ashley Iaconetti’s real talk on whether she and Jared Haibon will have more kids

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have had a whirlwind of a romance since they first met on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, back in 2015.

While Jared seemed wishy-washy about getting into a relationship with Ashley, he finally made up his mind, and the two got engaged in August of 2019 during Season 5 of BIP.

Since then, the two got married and had their first child together, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, who was born in January of this year.

Ashley has been very honest and open about her difficult pregnancy with Dawson and how sick she was the entire time.

Now the two are opening up about whether they will be giving Dawson a little brother or sister in the future.

During a Q&A with Bachelor Nation fans, Ashley answers viewers’ burning questions.

Because Ashley had such a tough pregnancy the first time around, she hesitated before answering the question of whether or not she and Jared will have more kids in the future.

In fact, she said, “*SIGH* yes, but at this point it’s mostly for Dawson’s sake. I want him to have a sibling. I want our nuclear family to have the same vibe/chemistry that Jared and I were blessed to grow up with.”

She then declared, “I’m so mind boggled how people do life with multiple kids and work. MIND BOGGLED. I also can’t imagine how incredibly difficult it’s going to be for me to be pregnant if I have hyperemesis gravidarum again (which I probably will) with a little kid to take care of.”

Ashley Iaconetti explains hyperemesis gravidarum

Ashley discussed with fans about having the condition of hyperemesis gravidarum and what exactly it is.

This condition, while pregnant, leaves the expecting mom feeling persistent and extreme nausea and vomiting.

Because of this, Ashley’s pregnancy was not sunshine and rainbows and caused her a great deal of pain and discomfort.

When asked how long it took her to get rid of the symptoms this condition presents after giving birth to Dawson, she claimed, “I instantaneously lost the pregnancy symptoms! I could chug water which was a huge aversion for me all nine months.”

She went on to say, “Of course, those were replaced with other symptoms like soreness. […] But lucky I felt myself mentally and physically quickly. Probably because I hated pregnancy so much.”

It seems that Ashley and Jared will be giving little Dawson a sibling sometime in the future, but the answer to when is still unknown.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27th, on ABC.