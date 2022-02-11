Ashley Iaconetti struggles with postpartum anxiety about Jared Haibon’s safety

Ashley Iaconetti has postpartum anxiety about something bad happening to Jared Haibon. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

New mom Ashley Iaconetti got real about postpartum anxiety and what Jared Haibon is really like as a dad.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley revealed she’s struggling with postpartum anxiety and feeling overwhelmed with her feelings for her partner Jared.

Ashley Iaconetti reveals she’s scared of something bad happening to Jared Haibon

Ashley opened up about her conflicting emotions from her bathtub, where she was in the process of soaking her stitches.

She revealed that everything going so well has her feeling anxious about what could happen in the future.

“The postpartum anxiety that I’ve been experiencing is like, mostly it has to do with Jared’s safety,” she said. “Everything is just so good, I’m like when is the needle gonna drop?”

The new mom gushed about Jared’s relationship with baby Dawson, and how he’s gone above and beyond to help out with caring for their newborn.

“He has been so amazing with the baby, so freaking cute with the way that he interacts with him, how much he loves him,” Ashley said. “And he’s been so helpful, like he, to say that he’s changed 75% of the diapers is probably lowballing it.”

Ashley said even when she tries to pitch in, Jared is eager to take care of anything Dawson may need. She also reflected on how attractive Jared appears to her as a doting dad.

“Like why do guys get so much hotter when they’re dads?” Ashley said.

Ashley Iaconetti is overwhelmed by her feelings for partner Jared Haibon

Despite the exciting time for the growing family, the Bachelor in Paradise alum said she’s struggling with the feeling that something bad is going to happen.

Throughout the video posted to her Instagram story, Ashley was animated and clearly passionate about her new family. However, she appeared more subdued when she revealed she worried “something bad is going to happen.”

“Basically I love @jaredhaibon more than ever now and it’s very overwhelming and I cry thinking about how lucky I am,” Ashley captioned a photo of her fiancé and new baby snuggled up together.

Ashley isn’t the only one struggling, however, and the couple recently poked fun at themselves in a TikTok for feeling clueless as new parents to their first child.

The two have been soaking in time together with their newest family addition, and have been sharing frequent updates with their fans as they navigate new parenthood.

Viewers may also soon get a more in-depth look into the couple’s birth story as Ashley promised an upcoming postpartum YouTube video.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.