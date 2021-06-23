Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are ready to start a family — BIP couple shares latest in journey to get pregnant

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon share update on pregnancy. Pic: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Bachelor alumni Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have been very open about their journey to start a family and remain optimistic that it will happen very soon.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s love story has played out over the various Bachelor Nation series, so it tracks that they would want to share this part of their lives with the public as well.

She has been documenting their pregnancy journey on her Instagram for months now, but she recently offered an update to Us Weekly while promoting her Prime Deals. When asked for a progress report on the baby front, she replied, “The update is we just hope it happens soon!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In February, Jared appeared on the Clickbait with Bachelor Nation podcast to reveal they had already been trying to conceive for four months. He mentioned how she keeps track with a watch, praised her for being so alert to it, and even joked that she might already be pregnant.

This, of course, turned out not to be true. She posted a lengthy outline in May about what they are doing to try to conceive and confessed it’d been about six months since they started trying in earnest. She acknowledges the pitfalls of being so public, but she says, all in all, “I love the dialogue it’s created with some of my followers.”

Ashley Iaconetti is happy her conception journey is so public

She goes on to address the concern about her “struggle to conceive.” Ashley is careful to squash this notion, saying, “That description is for couple’s [sic] actively trying for a year. I knew when I decided to be open about this chapter of our lives that I put a public timer on how long it would take for us to get pregnant,” and she’s taking the good feedback with the bad.

She is not shy about documenting all the ins and outs of the medical side of the journey either. For example, she writes, “I would have been nervous about my fertility if I hadn’t gone to my OB/GYN a couple of weeks ago. She assured me that not being pregnant after 6 months of trying is totally normal.” The doctor nor the couple are concerned.

She also mentions Jared’s part in the fertility process, saying, “We are going to do a sperm analysis of Jared’s swimmers this week though, just to rule that out as a possible issue.” She goes on to jokingly remind her followers, “Checking your guy’s *junk* is quick and non-invasive.”

Jared’s fertility is big news all on its own

Because the pair have been so open about all the ins and outs of baby-making, they have made big headlines, and for some pretty private reasons. They posted a short reel to Ashley’s Instagram a few weeks ago, poking fun at all the attention Jared’s “semen analysis” is getting, even though most of the attention has been largely self-inflicted.

It seems a simple caption about sperm analysis can really grab the attention of folks who have already invested in her pregnancy. They are good sports about the intense scrutiny, mostly because they decided to put their business completely out in the open.

No matter how they get there, everyone wants to wish good luck to Ashley and Jared on getting pregnant.

The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.