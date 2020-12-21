Ashley Darby denies hookup with The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost

Ashley Darby cleared up a few things during The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

One rumor she wants to be done away with is the assumption that she slept with RHOP alum Katie Rost.

Katie was one of the original cast members when RHOP premiered in 2016.

But, the former model only appeared on the show for two seasons.

Since leaving, Katie has returned a few times to hang out with the cast, and she spilled some tea about a sexual rendezvous with one of her castmates.

Rost did not give any names or clues about the person in question, but fans were curious.

When Katie was on the show Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan made up the cast.

And since Ashley and Katie seemed to be forging a friendship, it was deduced that she was the mystery woman that Katie had alluded to.

But, the expectant mom is denying any such thing occurred between her and Katie.

Ashley Denies hookup with Katie Rost

Ashley Darby was finally able to clear her name during part two of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

During the sit-down, host Andy Cohen went right into the rumor, asking the 33-year-old if she had ever hooked up with Rost.

However, Ashley refuted the claim.

“I need for everybody to stop saying that was me,” she responded.

“First of all, she references a garage of some sort, I live in a condo. Never could that have transpired. Everybody thought it was me.”

The former pageant queen has been very open about her marriage to Michael Darby and the fact that they’ve invited other women into their bedroom.

So, it’s not surprising that she was the first RHOP castmember who came to mind once Katie spilled the tea.

And it seems we’re gonna have to keep guessing because Rost is not naming names.

Katie talks about a sexual encounter with a cast member

Soon after Katie confessed to hooking up with one of the Potomac Housewives, many blogs were trying to guess who the person could be.

But, Katie is remaining mum on the matter and she wants everyone to just let it go.

“I was going to bite my tongue, but as a bi-sexual woman who had a sexual relationship with a cast member when I was on the show — [it’s] my own business and hers,” commented the former Housewife in a now-deleted tweet.

Rost added, “We have a friendship that will last beyond this hateraid. I am proud of that and of [the] love that we made. Think it’s evil to shame us for what we had and have.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part three airs Sunday, December 27 at 10/9c on Bravo.